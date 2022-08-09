Fontana Open for Business
From agriculture to steel, from healthcare to transportation, Fontana is an economic powerhouse. Due to its geographic location, Fontana has become a vital hub for the supply chain linking suppliers to businesses to consumers throughout the world. Fontana sits at the crossroads of three major highways (I-10, I-15, and SR-210), as well as located 50 miles from Los Angeles, 70 miles from the Port of Long Beach, and 10 miles from Ontario International Airport.
Fontana has always been home to industrious entrepreneurs who recognize needs, solve problems, and think globally. It was the innovative spirit of many that have expanded and dominated into industries including healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics – industries that generate millions for the Inland Empire economy.
Fontana is a premiere location to launch and grow your business!
The Economic Development Department encourages business growth and diversity in the Fontana community, provides a high quality of life for our residents, promotes a favorable business climate, and continuously improves the number of quality jobs through office, retail and industrial development.
View available commercial properties, area demographics, and development information. Contact us if you are interested in obtaining demographics for a specific area within the City of Fontana.
Fontana is the Inland Empire’s opportunity city. With welcoming neighborhoods, diverse job opportunities and housing choices, excellent parks, and a lively downtown, we are prosperous, safe, healthy, and thriving.
Rhonesia Perry, MBA
Community Advocate for Business Development
As a graduate of Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School, her passion for the region is driven by uncovering new opportunities that align with city goals to drive economic impact for the region.
Ms. Perry is an advocate focused on business development. Her experience includes market research, business incubation and implementing economic development strategies to drive community growth.
Fontana Air Quality
The Fontana City Council remains committed to its goal to Preserve the Local Environment, as such Council instructed staff to conduct a thorough examination of the state of Fontana’s Air Quality. Staff and representatives from consulting firm Ramboll presented the findings on September 14.