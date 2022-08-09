Fontana, CA: Locally Invested. Globally Connected.

Choose Fontana

From agriculture to steel, from healthcare to transportation, Fontana is an economic powerhouse. Due to its geographic location, Fontana has become a vital hub for the supply chain linking suppliers to businesses to consumers throughout the world. Fontana sits at the crossroads of three major highways (I-10, I-15, and SR-210), as well as located 50 miles from Los Angeles, 70 miles from the Port of Long Beach, and 10 miles from Ontario International Airport.

Fontana has always been home to industrious entrepreneurs who recognize needs, solve problems, and think globally. It was the innovative spirit of many that have expanded and dominated into industries including healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics – industries that generate millions for the Inland Empire economy.

Fontana is a premiere location to launch and grow your business!