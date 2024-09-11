M id South Extrusion will invest $17 million at its facility in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana to install two new state-of-the-art blown film extrusion lines to support growing demand from customers. The flexible film and bag manufacturer expects to create 21 new jobs while retaining 189 current positions.

The additional lines will allow the company to increase production of polyethylene film — thin, lightweight plastic sheeting that is used to seal and protect a wide variety of packaged industrial and consumer products. MSE serves customers in an array of sectors, including agriculture, consumer products, food and beverage, e-commerce and industrial applications.

With this expansion, Mid South Extrusion will operate 14 production lines in 350,000 square feet with more than 200 employees. Installation on the two new lines is underway and they are expected to be commissioned by August 2025.

“This investment boosts our production capacity, allowing us to target new markets and capitalize on our momentum in the flexible packaging industry,” said MSE Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mark Kent Anderson. “Our deep appreciation for our state and community, coupled with the unwavering support from local and state officials, makes reinvestment and expansion in Monroe an obvious choice. Mid South Extrusion eagerly anticipates continued growth in Monroe for many years.”



Mid South Extrusion will invest $17 million to install two new state-of-the-art blown film extrusion lines at its facility in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana. (Photo: LED)

To attract the project to Monroe, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) offered Mid South Extrusion an incentives package that includes the LED FastStart workforce development program. It also includes a $500,000 performance-based grant for building modifications and utility improvements contingent upon meeting investment and payroll targets. MSE is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Enterprise Zone programs.

“Mid South Extrusion has driven economic activity and created opportunity in northeast Louisiana for nearly 40 years, and we are proud that they continue to grow in Louisiana,” commented LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “I thank MSE for its continued reinvestment and commitment to our state and best-in-class manufacturing workforce.”

“Mid South Extrusion has experienced significant growth by delivering premium quality films for its customers, while providing high-wage careers for its team members,” said Grow NELA President and CEO Rob Cleveland. “Mid South Extrusion is an anchor employer in the City of Monroe, and this new investment signifies its commitment to the city and Ouachita Parish. The Northeast Region is grateful for this significant expansion that will create new jobs and grow our tax base.”

TCI Tank Logistics To Add New Rail Line to Port of New Orleans

In Orleans Parish,TCI Tank Logistics will invest $2 million to expand its intermodal footprint and ease supply chains by adding 1,200 linear feet of new rail. The rail expansion will tie into the New Orleans Public Belt and service customers at the Port of New Orleans. The company is expected to create 40 direct new jobs over the next 10 years with an average annual salary of $60,000, while retaining 41 jobs in Orleans Parish. Construction of the rail line is anticipated to begin in November at TCI Tank Logistics’ facility in New Orleans. The company expects to complete the project and begin transloading products in April 2025.

TCI Tank Logistics specializes in the transportation of bulk liquids for a wide range of industries such as energy, consumer products and agriculture. Its comprehensive services include state-of-the-art inventory systems, tank and railcar heating and transloading.

“TCI Tank Logistics is proud to announce our next expansion in Louisiana,” said TCI Tank Logistics Founder and Owner Jack C. Jensen, Jr. “This strategic growth aligns with our commitment to innovation and growth, and we are excited about the new opportunities it presents. TCI Tank Logistics’ investment is a result of a strong business climate, unmatched port and rail infrastructure, and the support of our public partners, such as LED, the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt.”

To secure the project in New Orleans, LED offered TCI Tank Logistics an incentives package that includes a $200,000 reimbursable grant from the Economic Development Award Program for infrastructure needs, subject to approval by the LED Corporation board. The company is also expected to participate in the Enterprise Zone program.

“Six deep draft ports, six Class 1 railroads, seven primary airports and six interstate highways – there is no better place than Louisiana for transportation and logistics companies looking to expand their business,” commented Bourgeois. “TCI Tank Logistics has seen firsthand the competitive business advantages of Louisiana’s infrastructure, and I thank them for their reinvestment in Louisiana that will benefit industry across the state and supply chains worldwide.”

“It is encouraging to see TCI Tank Logistics’ expansion and commitment to enhancing our local intermodal infrastructure,” said President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. Michael Hecht. “The addition of this new rail line which connects to the NOLA Public Belt and Port NOLA underscores the vital role that international trade plays in our regional economy. This investment will not only strengthen our workforce but also bolster our competitiveness as a global trade hub, highlighting the powerful partnerships that drive growth in southeast Louisiana.”