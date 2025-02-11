Contact Us

Looking For Your Next Location? Join Us In New Orleans!

If you have plans to expand or relocate your company's operations, don't miss Business Facilities LiveXchange April 9-11, 2025 in New Orleans.

LiveXchange New Orleans

If your company has plans to expand or relocate within the next three years – or if you work with companies on their real estate needs on an ongoing basis – you simply can’t afford to miss Business Facilities LiveXchange in New Orleans.

Finding new sites that meet your business needs is an expensive, time-consuming process… and one that comes with a lot of questions.

LiveXchange helps you get the answers by giving you direct access to economic developers from cities, states, and utilities from across North America. Whether you need insights on workforce availability, supply chain, incentives, energy capabilities, or other key priorities, join us in Louisiana and you’ll receive accurate information straight from the source – and streamline your site location search in the process.

NETWORKING EVENTS

We know that strong business relationships go beyond formal meetings. That’s why our schedule includes multiple networking events, giving you the opportunity to connect with your peers on a more personal level, all while experiencing the sites and sounds of New Orleans.

New Orleans

At Mardi Gras World, you’ll get an overview of the history of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and watch as artists create new floats. This is the only place to see how these amazing pieces come to life each year.

Discover New Orleans in an open-top bus. Visit the French Market, Jackson Square, Bourbon Street, the Garden District and so much more in the beautiful and brilliant birthplace of jazz!

Pat O’Brien’s

Famous for its lively atmosphere, world-class Hurricanes & legendary dueling piano bar, Pat O’Brien’s offers an unforgettable experience steeped in the spirit of the French Quarter.

WHY DO COMPANY LEADERS AND SITE SELECTORS ATTEND?

LiveXchange uses a three-tiered approach to help company executives and location advisors simplify their site selection search:

  1. One-on-One Meetings: Personal meetings with economic development agencies allow you to get a deep understanding of how different cities, states and utilities can support your business needs. You’re not going to listen to sales pitches. These 30-minute meetings are designed to share information, discuss project plans, and get the critical information you need.
  2. Networking Events: You’re guaranteed to have a great time, experience the local flavor of New Orleans, and make new, lasting connections.
  3. Interactive Experience: The Executive Conference Program, led by subject matter experts across a variety of business sectors, provides an interactive experience that helps attendees better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects.
LEARN MORE AND REGISTER


LiveXchange is free to attend and includes two nights’ hotel stay at the Loews New Orleans hotel, all meals and networking events. Attendees also receive a stipend to offset transportation costs. To register to attend, complete this short application. Seats are limited, and are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Need more information?
Email Neil Eisenberg at neil@groupc.com or call 732-559-1254.


