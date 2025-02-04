Contact Us

Lockheed Martin Expands On Florida Space Coast, Will Create 300 Jobs

The global defense technology firm will expand in Titusville having been awarded a U.S. Navy contract to develop next-gen ballistic missile.

Lockheed Martin will invest $140 million to build an advanced manufacturing facility in Titusville, Florida. The project expands the global defense technology firm’s presence in the city on the east coast of the Sunshine State and is projected to bring up to 300 jobs to the location. Close collaboration with the U.S. Navy anticipates up to 100 naval personnel in addition to the 300 private sector jobs to produce components of the next generation missile, Trident II D5 LE2.
 
The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a $383 million cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to the existing Lockheed Martin contract for development of the next generation of the Trident II Strategic Weapons System (SWS) D5 missile to continue the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrence.
 
Under this contract modification, Lockheed Martin will design the upgraded missile, called the Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2). The integrated, modernized missile will be carried aboard COLUMBIA-class ballistic missile submarines to ensure the strategic weapon system remains credible through 2084.

Artist rendering of Trident II D5 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

“The second life extension of the Trident D5 missile will enable the United States and United Kingdom, through the Polaris Sales Agreement, to maintain credibility deterring evolving threats,” said Jerry Mamrol, vice president of Fleet Ballistic Missiles at Lockheed Martin. “We are proud to continue our critical partnership with the U.S. Navy to take deterrence into this new era.”
 
“Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to invest in our aerospace and aviation, and military and defense industries – bringing high-skill, high-wage jobs to the state,” said FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “Strategic investments like this continue to propel Florida’s workforce, adding 300 new jobs and bringing economic success to Florida communities.”
 
Lynda Weatherman, President and CEO of the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast, said, “Lockheed Martin’s continued expansion in Titusville is yet another important win resulting from the EDC’s successful efforts to reverse the Base Realignment and Closure Commission’s (BRAC) recommendation to relocate the Naval Ordnance Test Unit (NOTU). The Strategic Weapons System Ashore investment by the Navy, the relocation of Lockheed Martin’s Fleet Ballistic Missile headquarters to Titusville, the opening of its new logistics facility, and now a 225,000 square-foot, $140-million advanced manufacturing facility represent impactful growth that will benefit the Space Coast for decades to come.”
 
The 225,000-square-foot facility is anticipated to be ready for operations in 2027 to meet the Navy’s production needs and support the service for the next 60 years.

