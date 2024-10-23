By Nora Caley

O bservers of the electric vehicle industry could use several automotive metaphors to describe the state of the electric vehicle (EV) business—roadblocks, speed bumps, detours—but in reality, EVs are gaining traction. The number of EVs available is increasing, as companies are developing new models. Also on the plus side: charging infrastructure is improving, and consumers are considering buying EVs.

In June, BloombergNEF’s “Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook (EVO)” showed that EV adoption is still growing, despite the mixed near-term outlook. The report indicates that rapidly falling battery prices, advancements in next-generation battery technology, and improving relative economics of electric vehicles with internal-combustion engine counterparts continue to underpin long-term EV growth globally. Still, the report indicates that the window to reach global net-zero transport ambitions is now narrower than ever.

According to Edmunds, which cites the “Experian Automotive Market Trends Report,” in Q4 2023 there were about 3.3 million electric cars on the road in the United States. That’s up from two million in 2022, and 1.3 million in 2021. While these figures are relatively small compared to the other 288.5 million cars on the road, the future looks promising for consumers and manufacturers. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) predicts that by 2030 there could be 30 million to 42 million EVs on U.S. roads.

The U.S. Department of Energy, through its Alternative Fuels Data Center, tracks and shares data on public and private non-residential alternative fueling stations. In Q4 2023, the report found there was a 5% increase in the number of EV charging ports, including a 5.2% increase in public ports and a 3.5% increase in private ports. DC fast charging ports increased by the greatest percentage (9.2%). The Southeast region had the largest increase in public charging in Q4 (7.8%), with California leading the country in number of available public charging ports.

Another factor that points to future growth is that prices of EVs are improving. A report from Kelley Blue Book noted that the average transaction price for EVs was $56,520 in July 2024, compared to $48,401 for gas-powered vehicles. In the U.S, the federal government offers qualified buyers of EVs a $7,500 tax credit for select new fully electric and plug-in hybrids, further decreasing the sales price.

Manufacturers are developing models that appeal to these consumers and building facilities to meet demand.

Here are some regions that are attracting EV manufacturers and suppliers.

Alabama: Support System Accelerates Automakers Into EV Era

In Alabama, the auto industry is making major moves to capitalize on the evolution towards electric vehicles—and it’s getting plenty of support to accelerate new production strategies. Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai have already begun building EVs at their Alabama assembly plants, and Mercedes has opened a sprawling battery factory in the state. Meanwhile, a growing EV-focused supply chain is taking shape across Alabama. Altogether, more than $2 billion in new EV-related investments in the state have been announced, setting the stage for the creation of 2,500 jobs in Alabama’s auto sector.

The increasing EV activity signals that Alabama’s auto sector is fully concentrating on tomorrow, according to Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Alabama’s auto industry has long been a dynamic growth engine for the state’s economy, and I’m confident that it will be ready for its next chapter as the EV evolution continues to reshape automakers’ strategies,” McNair said. “Our auto manufacturing sector boasts some serious horsepower, and it’s just getting started in this new age for the industry.”

Mercedes-Benz launched production of its first Alabama-made EV, the EQS luxury SUV, in 2022, and later began producing another EV, the EQE, at the Tuscaloosa County plant. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

The industry is finding it has a strong support system in Alabama as it moves toward an EV future.

AIDT, Alabama’s primary workforce development agency, is completing construction on a $30 million workforce training center in Decatur that’s dedicated to electric vehicles and emerging technologies. The 40,000-square-foot facility is located on the campus of the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, a $73 million complex where AIDT helps companies train workers on advanced R&D and manufacturing technologies.

“Our main goal is to help the state’s automakers continue to grow during the transition to electric powertrains and assist them as they embrace new technologies that are evolving all the time,” said AIDT Director Ed Castile. “We just want to make sure we have a workforce with the ability to thrive in this new environment.”

Another resource is the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center in Tuscaloosa, which is supporting Alabama’s automotive industry through research and innovation in the EV space. The AMP Center is a world-class research and development hub for creating and sustaining modern mobility and power technologies, developing charging infrastructure, and managing power delivery to support large-scale growth in electric vehicles. The center was founded through a partnership between The University of Alabama, Alabama Power, and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) to create a premier research and development hub for electric vehicle and mobility innovation.

“The innovative thinking and collaboration that we see happening within the walls of the AMP Center can be transformative in advancing research and development in the electric vehicle technology and market,” said Federico Kochlowski, President and CEO of MBUSI, the automaker’s Alabama operation.

“The Mercedes-Benz collaboration with the AMP Center and its workforce development and training components underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in the tech space,” he added. “We look forward to the development that will come about from this partnership.”

Visit www.MadeInAlabama.com for more information.

