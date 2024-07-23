During this Keynote Presentation, Robert Hess will offer his insights into how to plan future site selection strategies in light of recent and upcoming geopolitical events, plus much more.

As Vice Chairman within Newmark’s Global Corporate Services 1,000-person, multi-service platform, Robert is responsible for strategy development, quality assurance, business development, and client service. He has conducted over 350 assignments in North America and globally, including mega-facility projects in AsiaPac, Western and Central & Eastern Europe, and Mexico.

Robert’s other experience includes his role as a co-founder and Consulting Partner with Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Supply Chain Business Consulting Group and long-term tenure with Deloitte’s Fantus Location Strategies service line (formerly PHH Fantus), a specialty practice known for industry leading strategic facility planning, global location strategy, site selection, incentive negotiations and real estate advisory services.

Robert has led the strategic placement and Boardroom level business case support of over 200 million square feet of operations (all asset types) and hundreds of thousands of employees across the U.S. and many global markets and helped secure over $5 billion in bottom line cost reduction and financial incentives to support these efforts.

With experience across industries, notable clients include: Atlantic Coast Conference, A.K. Steel, Best Buy, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Boeing China, Braskem Chemical, Corning Cable and Optical, Dillard’s, Eaton Vance, Enbridge, Entergy, Gap Inc., GRAIL, Hyde Tools, Indigo, Kenall, Kikkoman, Kimberly Clark, Kmart/Sears, 3M, McDonnell Douglas, Nestle, Nike, Novartis (multiple), Office Depot (multiple), Rubius Therapeutics, Samsung (multiple), Santander, ThyssenKrupp AG (multiple), and Volkswagen AG (PowerCo).

Robert is a founding member and current shareholder member in the Site Selectors Guild, an association of the top corporate site selection professionals in the world. Of note, Robert is currently appointed to the Investment Advisory Council for the U.S. Department of Commerce, Workforce Development Committee.