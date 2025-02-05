LiveXchange Events Move Site Selection Forward

By Anne Cosgrove

From the January/February 2025 Issue

H eld November 13-15, 2024, Business Facilities LiveXchange Fall Forum brought together site selection professionals and economic developers in Hollywood, FL for meetings, timely conference sessions, and networking. Marking its 20th anniversary last year, LiveXchange events provide the opportunity for site selectors to meet with economic development organizations to gather information for their active corporate relocation and expansion projects, in one place over just a few days.

At LiveXchange Fall Forum, held November 13-15, 2024, site selectors discussed their active projects with economic development organizations from around North America. (Photo: Business Facilities)

Throughout the event, attendees met with economic developers to discuss their current and future projects and to discuss what each location has to offer companies for their next corporate relocation or expansion. At the Fall Forum event, there were more than 170 one-on-one meetings in all. The economic development organizations in attendance traveled from locations across the U.S and from Canada. The 2024 Live Xchange Fall Forum kicked off with off-site networking that included a golf outing and an airboat tour through the Everglades. When attendees got down to business on November 14, the group was greeted by City of Hollywood Mayor, Josh Levy. This year’s LiveXchange Fall Forum was welcomed by the city and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

The one-on-one meetings are the cornerstone of LiveXchange events, reinforced by the conference program featuring presentations from industry experts on timely topics. The 2024 LiveXchange Fall Forum speakers included Bob Hess, Vice President, Global Strategy for Newmark, who presented the Opening Keynote: “Corporate Location Strategy: Accelerate, Slow, or Wait and See?” Hess shared his views on corporate site selection decisions considering the current geopolitical landscape. The program continued with a presentation from Sarah White, Principal and Vice President, Site Selection with Global Location Strategies during which she addressed “Redefining Site Readiness.” White presented a look at the evolution of certified sites and their place in the value chain of relocations and expansions. Bob Hess, Vice Chairman, Global Strategy for Newmark opened the LiveXchange conference sessions with insights on site selection in 2025. (Photo: Business Facilities) “We were most appreciative for the opportunity to participate in the Business Facilities’ LiveXchange 2024 fall event,” said Mike Mullis, President, J.M. Mullis, Inc. and Denise Mullis, Sr. Vice President & Partner at the firm, who both took part in meetings as well as presenting a conference session. “The event planning and agenda set by the Business Facilities’ executive team was very informative and objective. There was a good set of qualified speaker professionals who addressed key topics in today’s global economic development environment. The smaller size of the attending participant group allowed free and open exchanges of real experiences, issues, and possible solutions.” The conference was pleased to feature the General Session, “Partnerships In Site Selection,” presented by Mike Mullis and Denise Mullis. Sharing their extensive site selection experience and the value of communication to deliver for their clients, this session was a thought-provoking talk on the importance of connecting with all project stakeholders. The conference also addressed Energy & Site Selection opportunities and challenges with a panel discussion moderated by Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove. Participating panelists were Mike Mullis; John Boyd, Jr., Principal of The Boyd Company, Inc.; and Robin Spinks, President of Greenfield Development Company who shared insights from their wide-ranging experience in the field. The conference program concluded with breakout Focus Sessions to discuss Incentives & Financing and Quality of Life & Placemaking. These smaller groups were moderated by Sabrina Champagne, Director, Employment Tax Credits for Sikich and Michael Edgar, CEO & President of SelectGlobal, LLC. (Photo: Adobe Stock / CrackerClips) Spring 2025:

LiveXchange New Orleans T his spring, Business Facilities LiveXchange arrives in the City of New Orleans, Lousiana where site selectors and economic developers will meet to discuss current relocation and expansion projects, attend timely conference sessions, and enjoy networking throughout the three-day event. The event will be held at the Loews New Orleans Hotel from April 9-11, 2025. The conference program will begin with the Opening Keynote with Greg Lindsay, a Futurist presenting what’s he’s seeing as the numerous, significant, and, perhaps, surprising ways technology is impacting businesses and cities across the globe. Lindsay returns to LiveXchange after having spoken at the 2022 Fall Forum. With Louisiana a state known for its energy industry, the LiveXchange conference sessions includes an Energy Panel Discussion led by Louisiana Secretary of Commerce, Susan Bourgeois. Speaking with energy executives from companies operating in the state, Sec. Bourgeois will lead this conversation with panelists who are helping to lead the next era of energy. To address the latest in tax incentives, Allea Newbold and Savannah Jermance of Ryan, the tax services firm, will present a conference session. Their expertise will offer valuable takeaways for the audience. “While known for its rich cultural and culinary history, New Orleans is the gateway to Louisiana’s immense portfolio of competitive business advantages,” said Sec. Bourgeois. “The first year of Governor Landry’s administration ushered in significant changes that have allowed the state to build a better climate for both new and expanding businesses, resulting in the state’s first ever Platinum Deal of the Year award . This is just the beginning with more exciting developments coming in 2025, many of which are centered around Louisiana’s continued leadership in the expansion, innovation and diversification of the energy sector. We are so excited to welcome LiveXchange to New Orleans in April and show attendees the Louisiana opportunity.” Click here to learn more about attending LiveXchange New Orleans, April 9-11, 2025 at Loews New Orleans Hotel.

First time attendee Barry Halpern, Managing Director, State Incentives for CBIZ, said, “My experience at the LiveXchange conference was extraordinarily positive. As a first-time attendee, I found the event to be impactful, educational, and entertaining with a purpose. I left the event with a wealth of knowledge, new professional relationships, and actionable insights I am eager to implement in my practice.”

Said Maggie Gunther of host sponsor Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, “Business Facilities LiveXchange provided an excellent opportunity to connect with site selectors as well as fellow economic development professionals, and we were thrilled to showcase the business and lifestyle advantages of Greater Fort Lauderdale and the City of Hollywood.”

Said Herbert Conde-Parlato, Economic Development Manager for host sponsor City of Hollywood, “One of the Forum’s most invaluable features was the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with site selectors from across the country. These personalized sessions allowed us to highlight Hollywood’s strengths as a prime business destination, from our strategic location to the abundance of real estate opportunities.”