LiveXchange Event Brings Business Together

The signature highlight of Business Facilities LiveXchange is the one-on-one meeting format, and in Myrtle Beach this took place between the 30 site selection delegates and 34 economic development sponsors. This year’s event created 315 meeting opportunities over two days, providing these busy professionals the chance to gather a great deal of information in an abbreviated amount of time. But the time did not feel short, with those meetings complemented by an executive conference program featuring topics germane to the current site selection and economic development landscape.

Christian Price, President/CEO of one of the event sponsors, Maricopa Economic Development Alliance in Arizona, said, “It was great to meet all the site selectors and other EDOs at this event. I thoroughly enjoyed it and look forward to the upcoming LiveXchange events.”

Collaboration Throughout

This year’s keynote, “Show Me The Money (Supply)” was delivered by noted economist Dr. Anirban Basu and presented attendees with a look at the key indicators related to investment and workforce. In an informative and entertaining style, Dr. Basu, Chairman & CEO of Sage Policy Group based in Baltimore, MD, framed corporate relocation and expansion decisions through the lens of what is happening on the ground for industry and their workforce.