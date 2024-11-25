LiveXchange 2024 Fall Forum: A Success In Hollywood, Florida

Held November 13-15, the Business Facilities 2024 LiveXchange Fall Forum brought together site selection professionals and economic developers in Hollywood, FL for meetings, timely conference sessions, and networking. Held twice a year, LiveXchange events provide the opportunity for site selectors to meet with economic development organizations to gather information about multiple locations, all in one place. The next LiveXchange will take place April 9-11, 2025 in New Orleans.

Throughout the event in Hollywood, attendees met with the economic developers to discuss their current and future projects and to discuss what each location has to offer companies for their next relocation or expansion. The economic development organizations in attendance traveled from locations across the U.S and from Canada. The 2024 Live Xchange Fall Forum kicked off with off-site networking that included a golf outing and an airboat tour through the Everglades. When attendees got down to business on November 14, the group was greeted by City of Hollywood Mayor, Josh Levy. This year’s LiveXchange Fall Forum was welcomed by the city and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

Throughout LiveXchange Fall Forum, site selectors and economic development organizations met to discuss location decision criteria and advantages.

Sabrina Champagne, Director, Employment Tax Credits for Sikich, who has attended LiveXchange in the past, notes the event allows, “consultants and economic developers to engage in conversations about how we can work together to serve our clients and communities. The relaxed environment highlighting the host city enables us to learn more about a specific region in addition to a fun activity (or two). That shared experience has been valuable when working on projects and collaborating with the appropriate members in the industry long after the event has ended. The forum consistently fosters long-lasting relationships which have enabled efficient communication and dialogue to facilitate successful client projects.”

Evan Glantz, Senior Partnerships & Development Manager for Steadfast City, says, “As a first-time attendee of LiveXchange, the conference exceeded my expectations. I appreciated the intimate atmosphere, which allowed for in-depth conversations with other site selectors and economic developers. The mix of one-on-one meetings, keynote presentations, panel discussions, and social outings was helpful in developing meaningful professional relationships.”

Conference Sessions Tackled Timely Topics

While meetings are a cornerstone of LiveXchange events, the conference program is a valuable element for attendees to gain insights from industry experts on timely topics, and share their thoughts with each other as well. The 2024 LiveXchange Fall Forum speakers included Bob Hess, Vice President, Global Strategy for Newmark, who presented the Opening Keynote: “Corporate Location Strategy: Accelerate, Slow, or Wait and See?” Hess shared his views on corporate site selection decisions considering today’s geopolitical landscape. The program continued with a presentation from Sarah White, Principal and Vice President, Site Selection for Global Location Strategies during which she addressed “Redefining Site Readiness.” White presented a look at the evolution of certified sites and their place in the value chain of relocation and expansion projects.

Bob Hess, Vice Chairman, Global Strategy for Newmark, presents the Opening Keynote, “Corporate Location Strategy: Accelerate, Slow, or Wait and See?”

Sarah White, Principal and Vice President, Site Selection for Global Location Strategies spoke about the role of ready sites.

The conference was pleased to feature the General Session, “Partnerships In Site Selection,” presented by Mike Mullis, President & CEO of J.M. Mullis, Inc. and Denise Mullis, Sr. Vice President & Partner at the firm. Sharing their extensive site selection experience and the value of communication to deliver for their clients, this session was a thought-provoking talk on the importance of connecting with all project stakeholders.

“Partnerships In Site Selection” presented by Mike Mullis and Denise Mullis of J.M. Mullis, Inc. addressed communication between stakeholders and project outcomes.

The conference addressed Energy & Site Selection opportunities and challenges with a panel discussion moderated by Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove. Participating panelists were Mike Mullis; John Boyd, Jr., Principal of The Boyd Company, Inc.; and Robin Spinks, President of Greenfield Development Company who shared insights from their wide-ranging experience in the field.

The conference program concluded with breakout Focus Sessions to discuss Incentives & Financing and Quality of Life & Placemaking. These smaller groups were moderated by Sabrina Champagne, Director, Employment Tax Credits for Sikich and Michael Edgar, CEO & President of SelectGlobal, LLC.

Thank you to the attendees, speakers, and sponsors for making the 2024 LiveXchange Fall Forum a successful exchange of ideas and place where new relationships were forged and existing relationships reinforced.

In 2025, the spring LiveXchange event will be held April 9-11 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and LiveXchange Fall Forum will take place November 9-11 in Phoenix, Arizona. Join the wait list for 2025 LiveXchange New Orleans event.

Watch the video below to view scenes from LiveXchange 2024 Fall Forum:

