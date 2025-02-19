Contact Us

Advertise
Editorial Calendar
Request Location information
Newsletters

Home » In The News » Economic Development » Podcasts & Webinars

Listen Now – Supply Chain Gateway: Virginia

From the Port of Virginia to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion and an eye on air cargo facilities growth, Virginia connects business to markets, domestic and global.

Sponsored by

Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove talks with Eric Jehu, Vice President of Logistics for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), about shifts in supply chain strategies and logistics in this recent podcast. Drawing on his nearly 20 years’ of experience in the logistics industry, Jehu shares the latest from Virginia and its supply chain advantages. Manufacturers and other sectors find world-class infrastructure here, with more on the horizon. Virginia has been named Business Facilities’ 2024 State of the Year and CNBC’s “America’s Top State for Business 2024.”

Click below to listen to the conversation with Jehu. Share your thoughts and questions in the Comments section below. This podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, and Podchaser.

Reach Your Markets With Supply Chain Advantages

Virginia’s world-class port, rail, roadway, and air transportation infrastructure provides companies the access to unlock the potential of state’s strategic location. Looking ahead, Virginia’s infrastructure is being secured with $36.6 billion in fully funded investment underway. From the Port of Virginia’s $445 million dredging project making this the deepest and widest harbor on the east coast to the in-progress $3.9 billion Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion, the logistics and transportation network is stellar. Across the entire state, roads, railways, and airport capabilities support industry needs. This includes 3,000 miles of railways, anchored by Class I CSX and Norfolk Southern. And, the state’s roadway system includes six interstates, including major north-south and east-west trucking routes.

Virginia’s diverse ecosystem of distribution and supply chain operations is made up of more than 4,600 supply chain companies, spanning warehousing and storage; road, rail, air, and maritime freight transport. Companies expanding their supply chain operations in Virginia join Fortune 500 retail industry leaders like Amazon, Walmart, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, AutoZone, Best Buy, and Lowe’s, and logistics companies including DHL, Patton Logistics, InterChange Group, Lineage Logistics, FedEx, and CMA CGM Group.

Economic Development, Featured, Industries, Infrastructure & Logistics, Logistics/Warehouse/Distribution, Manufacturing, Podcasts & Webinars, Single Location, Site Selection Factors, USA - Southeast, Virginia

corporate expansion, Economic Development, Eric Jehu, Logistics, podcasts, Port of Virginia, Single Location, Site Selection, Supply Chain, Top States for Doing Business, VEDP, Virginia, Virginia Economic Development Partnership

Sponsored Content
Featured Location
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

supply chain

Listen Now – Supply Chain Gateway: Virginia

From the Port of Virginia to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion and an eye on air cargo facilities growth, Virginia connects business to markets, domestic and global.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Mayo Clinic Business Development and Destination Medical Center Perspective

Hear from leaders at the Destination Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Business Development in Rochester about why they feel Minnesota is filled with opportunities for founders and why investors should consider the power of startups in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

Arkansas Has Broad Appeal For Business

Next

Duracell Relocates R&D Headquarters To Georgia

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly