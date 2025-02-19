Sponsored by

B usiness Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove talks with Eric Jehu, Vice President of Logistics for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), about shifts in supply chain strategies and logistics in this recent podcast. Drawing on his nearly 20 years’ of experience in the logistics industry, Jehu shares the latest from Virginia and its supply chain advantages. Manufacturers and other sectors find world-class infrastructure here, with more on the horizon. Virginia has been named Business Facilities’ 2024 State of the Year and CNBC’s “America’s Top State for Business 2024.”

Reach Your Markets With Supply Chain Advantages

Virginia’s world-class port, rail, roadway, and air transportation infrastructure provides companies the access to unlock the potential of state’s strategic location. Looking ahead, Virginia’s infrastructure is being secured with $36.6 billion in fully funded investment underway. From the Port of Virginia’s $445 million dredging project making this the deepest and widest harbor on the east coast to the in-progress $3.9 billion Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion, the logistics and transportation network is stellar. Across the entire state, roads, railways, and airport capabilities support industry needs. This includes 3,000 miles of railways, anchored by Class I CSX and Norfolk Southern. And, the state’s roadway system includes six interstates, including major north-south and east-west trucking routes.

Virginia’s diverse ecosystem of distribution and supply chain operations is made up of more than 4,600 supply chain companies, spanning warehousing and storage; road, rail, air, and maritime freight transport. Companies expanding their supply chain operations in Virginia join Fortune 500 retail industry leaders like Amazon, Walmart, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, AutoZone, Best Buy, and Lowe’s, and logistics companies including DHL, Patton Logistics, InterChange Group, Lineage Logistics, FedEx, and CMA CGM Group.