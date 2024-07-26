From launch to legacy, companies find opportunity for growth and profitability in the Palmetto State. Hear success stories, and what the future holds for the next generation of business.

W ith a rich manufacturing history, South Carolina is home to some of the most successful and innovative companies in the world, including those in the aerospace, agribusiness, automotive, and technology industries.

When Lockheed Martin began operations in Greenville, SC in 1984, the decision was part of a company strategy to expand the maintenance and modification work being performed by Lockheed Aircraft Services across the United States. Today, the company builds its F-16 fighter jets there.

In 1992, automotive manufacturer BMW chose Spartanburg for its first facility outside of Germany. At the time, the state didn’t have a legacy in the automotive industry. That’s certainly changed. The company has been making cars in Spartanburg for 30 years now and has become one of the nation’s top auto exporters. In 2023, total export value for BMW was $10 billion.

Then there’s Sonoco, a global company founded and operating in the state for more than 100 years. From a team of 12 to Fortune 500 status with an international team of approximately 23,000 across more than 30 countries.

And, South Carolina has been chosen as a site of one of the 31 inaugural Tech Hubs across the United States. The SC Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy is focused growing and fortifying the clean energy supply chain.

In this podcast, Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove talks with South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III about these and other success stories of companies forging their legacy in South Carolina, and what awaits companies looking to launch new endeavors. Listen, and then find out more about how South Carolina is a place for businesses to thrive from Launch to Legacy.

