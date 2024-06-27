Liebherr Mining Equipment To Create 175 Jobs With Virginia Expansion

The global company will invest $72.3 million for its plant expansion in the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton, VA.

Liebherr Mining Equipment, an international manufacturer of industrial mining equipment, announced this week that it will invest $72.3 million for its plant expansion in the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton in Virginia. The project will expand manufacturing capabilities and create 175 new jobs.

Founded in 1949, Liebherr is a global, independent family-owned technology and equipment company. At the Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News facility, the company manufactures its large, industrial-scale mining trucks that are used to transport vast quantities of material at open-cast mining operations.

Upon the announcement, Governor Glenn Youngkin said, “Liebherr has recognized that Virginia is strategically located to serve as its global production headquarters for mining trucks and service customers within the United States and across the world. We celebrate the community partnership between Liebherr, the City of Newport News, and the City of Hampton that made this expansion possible.”

Cort Reiser, Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News Co. Managing Director, said, “We are excited to expand our mining equipment facility in Newport News, Virginia, USA, to better support Liebherr Mining customers around the world. We’re thankful for the partnerships with the Cities of Hampton and Newport News and the Commonwealth of Virginia that have greatly enriched our operations and enabled Liebherr to bring 175 new jobs and investment to the region.”

“We are proud that manufacturing companies like Liebherr are continuing to invest in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Companies like Liebherr recognize the superior talent pool, workforce training opportunities, and strong business climate here in Virginia, and I am proud about the additional jobs and investment the company is bringing to Hampton Roads.”

“Virginia continues to attract strategic investments from companies known worldwide, which is to the benefit of all Virginians,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This announcement is a testament to Virginia’s positive business climate because an international brand like Liebherr Mining Equipment has opportunities all over the world. The Port of Virginia and Liebherr have built a productive relationship over the years and we look forward to continuing to serve as the company’s logistics provider.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Newport News and the City of Hampton with this project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.