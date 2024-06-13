LazeStar Inc. Relocating To Fairview, TN

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter, and LazeStar, Inc. officials announced the company will invest $5.5 million to relocate its operations from Livermore, California, to Fairview, Tennessee.

“I welcome LazeStar to Tennessee and thank them for their commitment to creating new, highly skilled jobs for the dedicated workforce across Williamson County. We look forward to the positive impact LazeStar will bring to this region in the years to come,” said Gov. Lee.

LazeStar will create 25 new jobs in Williamson County. Its recent expansion and relocation are a result of the company’s continued growth and will position LazeStar to better serve its customers with hermetic laser sealing and package fabrication.

“LazeStar couldn’t be more excited about the relocation to Tennessee and specifically Fairview. We are confident LazeStar is going to thrive in Tennessee. Being in a place that promotes business and supports our future is going to be a perfect match,” said LazeStar, Inc. CEO Michael Hartman.

“Williamson County landed the most projects of all Tennessee’s 95 counties last year, and we are excited to announce another great brand coming to this community. I thank LazeStar for choosing Fairview to relocate its operations, and I know this company will bring additional training and skillsets to the workforce here,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

“LazeStar’s decision to relocate to Fairview will be a great complement to the community and is a testament to our strong economy, quality of life and commitment to developing a skilled workforce. These 25 jobs will be a boost to our local economy while the skilled technical work done at LazeStar will provide new opportunities for high school and community college students in the area. LazeStar will be a great addition to Williamson County, and I wish them all the best going forward,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson.

Founded more than 20 years ago, LazeStar specializes in fabrication and laser welding components used in the defense, aerospace, microwave, biomedical and commercial industries.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 21 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in approximately 4,000 job commitments and nearly $260 million in capital investment.

“TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric congratulate LazeStar on its decision to establish operations in Williamson County. Working to support companies creating jobs and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Williamson Inc. and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and celebrate this announcement together,” said John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development.