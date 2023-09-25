Latitude Corp. Breaks Into South Carolina With $29M Investment

The first South Carolina site for the manufacturing company will bring 200 jobs to Clarendon County.

A Wisconsin-based precision metal manufacturing company is expanding its operations to South Carolina.

The first South Carolina site for Latitude Corp. will be a $29 million investment in Clarendon County and is expected to bring 200 jobs to the area.

“Our new facility will allow us to better serve customers regionally and continue the growth story of Latitude Corp.,” Latitude Corp. President Tom Verbos said of the 50,000-square-foot facility in Manning. “The South Carolina team was very supportive through the due diligence process and Santee Electric, having constructed a spec building suitable to our needs, helped us to narrow down our facility choice. The readySC program, which helps to recruit and train potential employees, convinced us that South Carolina was the right location for our business expansion.”

The project received job development credits from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development, along with a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant.

Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer said the facility put the community in the “middle of a phenomenal growth opportunity” in the heart of Clarendon County.

“We look forward to seeing the progression of the company as it builds its local presence and the positive impact it will have on some of the greatest beneficiaries – the skilled workers of Clarendon County,” Shaffer said.

Latitude Corp. has customers across industries, including agriculture, government, and health care, and an operation in Tucson, Arizona.

The South Carolina site should be operation by June 2024.