Koch Foods, Burford Electric Service Expand In Mississippi, Invest $149M

F ood production and distribution company Koch Foods is expanding in Scott County, Mississippi. The project is a $145.5 million investment and will create 128 jobs. Founded in 1973, Koch Foods is a U.S.-based retail, wholesale and industrial foodservice provider that stands out as one of the nation’s largest poultry processors. To better serve its customers, Koch Foods is expanding its processing and distribution operations and rehabbing its facility in Morton.

“Koch Foods appreciates the support of the state of Mississippi, including not only the Mississippi Development Authority but all the local and state government agencies that make doing business in Mississippi efficient and business friendly,” said Koch Foods Chief Operating Officer Mark Kaminsky.

Koch Foods will invest $145.5 million into Scott County expansion, creating 128 jobs. (Adobe Stock/monticellllo)

“This is another big win for Mississippi. Koch Foods’ $146 million investment speaks volumes about what’s happening in our state. We have a pro-business mindset, skilled workforce and prime location that offers efficient access to major domestic and international markets. There are a lot of good things happening here and this is just the latest example,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX program.

“Once again, Koch Foods demonstrates its commitment to Scott County and the state of Mississippi by investing substantially in its Morton operations and creating 128 new jobs. By leveraging the state’s popular MFLEX program, Koch Foods is taking advantage of the flexibility and support that make Mississippi an ideal location to grow,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork.

Koch Foods expects to fill the 128 new jobs over the next five years.

Burford Electric Service Expanding In Columbus, MS

Burford Electric Service is expanding in Columbus. The project represents a $3.55 million investment and will create 14 jobs.

Founded in 1959, Burford Electric Service is a third-generation family-owned Mississippi business that specializes in electromechanical repair and replacement solutions, including electric motor repair and pump repair, for customers in the Southeast. For the expansion, the company is constructing 15,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space with larger crane capacity to meet an increase in customer demand for large industrial needs.

“It is always exciting to see long-standing Mississippi companies grow right here at home. Burford Electric Service’s expansion is another example of how Mississippi’s business climate and pro-business policies encourage companies not only to remain in Mississippi, but also to invest in our state and in our people. I wish the Burford Electric team another 65 years of success in Lowndes County,” said Gov. Reeves.

Burford Electric Service will invest $3.55 million into Columbus expansion, creating 14 jobs. (Image: LinkedIn/Mississippi Development Authority)

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Lowndes County and the city of Columbus also are assisting with the project.

“In Mississippi, we are committed to maintaining a favorable and supportive business environment that empowers our homegrown businesses to grow. Burford Electric’s expansion exemplifies that commitment. Mississippi has had a tremendous year for economic development, with billions of dollars invested and thousands of jobs created in our communities. Burford Electric’s growth in Columbus continues that trend while letting other companies know Mississippi is a top place for business,” said Cork.

Burford Electric Service expects to fill the 14 new jobs over the next five years.