Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Mississippi

Koch Foods, Burford Electric Service Expand In Mississippi, Invest $149M

The poultry processor is expanding its operation in Scott County, while Burford Electric Service is growing its Columbus location.

Food production and distribution company Koch Foods is expanding in Scott County, Mississippi. The project is a $145.5 million investment and will create 128 jobs. Founded in 1973, Koch Foods is a U.S.-based retail, wholesale and industrial foodservice provider that stands out as one of the nation’s largest poultry processors. To better serve its customers, Koch Foods is expanding its processing and distribution operations and rehabbing its facility in Morton.

“Koch Foods appreciates the support of the state of Mississippi, including not only the Mississippi Development Authority but all the local and state government agencies that make doing business in Mississippi efficient and business friendly,” said Koch Foods Chief Operating Officer Mark Kaminsky.

Koch Foods
Koch Foods will invest $145.5 million into Scott County expansion, creating 128 jobs. (Adobe Stock/monticellllo)

 “This is another big win for Mississippi. Koch Foods’ $146 million investment speaks volumes about what’s happening in our state. We have a pro-business mindset, skilled workforce and prime location that offers efficient access to major domestic and international markets. There are a lot of good things happening here and this is just the latest example,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX program.

 “Once again, Koch Foods demonstrates its commitment to Scott County and the state of Mississippi by investing substantially in its Morton operations and creating 128 new jobs. By leveraging the state’s popular MFLEX program, Koch Foods is taking advantage of the flexibility and support that make Mississippi an ideal location to grow,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork.

Koch Foods expects to fill the 128 new jobs over the next five years.

Burford Electric Service Expanding In Columbus, MS

Burford Electric Service is expanding in Columbus. The project represents a $3.55 million investment and will create 14 jobs.

Founded in 1959, Burford Electric Service is a third-generation family-owned Mississippi business that specializes in electromechanical repair and replacement solutions, including electric motor repair and pump repair, for customers in the Southeast. For the expansion, the company is constructing 15,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space with larger crane capacity to meet an increase in customer demand for large industrial needs.

“It is always exciting to see long-standing Mississippi companies grow right here at home. Burford Electric Service’s expansion is another example of how Mississippi’s business climate and pro-business policies encourage companies not only to remain in Mississippi, but also to invest in our state and in our people. I wish the Burford Electric team another 65 years of success in Lowndes County,” said Gov. Reeves.

Koch Foods
Burford Electric Service will invest $3.55 million into Columbus expansion, creating 14 jobs. (Image: LinkedIn/Mississippi Development Authority)

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Lowndes County and the city of Columbus also are assisting with the project.

“In Mississippi, we are committed to maintaining a favorable and supportive business environment that empowers our homegrown businesses to grow. Burford Electric’s expansion exemplifies that commitment. Mississippi has had a tremendous year for economic development, with billions of dollars invested and thousands of jobs created in our communities. Burford Electric’s growth in Columbus continues that trend while letting other companies know Mississippi is a top place for business,” said Cork.

Burford Electric Service expects to fill the 14 new jobs over the next five years.

Check out all the latest news related to Mississippi economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Food Processing, Industries, Mississippi, Site Selection Factors, Technology, USA - Southeast

Burford Electric Service, Columbus, Governor Tate Reeves, Koch Foods, Mississippi, Mississippi Development authority, Scott County, Single Location

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Ohio Electric Cooperatives

Ohio consistently ranks as one of the top U.S. destinations for new corporate facilities, meaning prime sites are quickly snapped up. Economic development officials and private developers are working cooperatively to ensure the pipeline of immediately-developable sites stays full with diverse location opportunities.

Featured Video
Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Pennsylvania Launches Permit Fast Track Program

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly