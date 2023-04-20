K&N Opens Manufacturing, Distribution Center In Texas

K&N Engineering has opened a new manufacturing facility and warehouse in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new facility now serves as the high-performance automotive filtration products manufacturer’s primary manufacturing and distribution center for the its global consumer demand.

The state-of-the-art facility covers over 500,000 square feet and is equipped with the latest technology in manufacturing and distribution equipment. The facility currently manufactures over 5,000 part numbers within the K&N catalog, including premium engine air filters and air intake systems. The new plant will also be equipped for manufacturing the company’s growing demand for HVAC home air filters and industrial filters for data centers. Additionally, the expansive warehouse has a capacity of over 15,000 pallet locations and will allow K&N to better serve customers with faster and more efficient delivery times.

“We are thrilled to announce that our Grand Prairie facility is fully operational, this facility is World Class in Technology and in Team,” said Humberto Mare, Vice President of Manufacturing for K&N Engineering. “This facility will enable us to increase our production capacity and meet the growing demand for our products. Additionally, we are proud to create over 300 jobs in the area and support the local economy.”

K&N Engineering plans to become an integral part of the Grand Prairie business community and work with local organizations and community leaders to support the area’s growth and development.

“At K&N, we’re proud to be an American-made company, and our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation is reflected in every product that comes out of our new Grand Prairie facility,” said CEO Randy Bays.

In business for more than 50 years, K&N Engineering’s products are used by racing teams, performance enthusiasts, and everyday drivers who want to improve their vehicle’s performance and filtration efficiency.