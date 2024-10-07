Contact Us

Kingspan Is Moving To Allegany County, Maryland

The roofing and waterproofing manufacturer will create 95 jobs over the next five years.

Kingspan Roofing + Waterproofing, a global supplier of energy efficient roofing and waterproofing technology, is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Allegany County, Maryland. The existing 348,000 square-foot facility is slated for redevelopment in December, where the company intends to hire 95 full-time employees over the next five years.

“I couldn’t imagine a better location for Kingspan and its new global division than Allegany County – or as we like to say, the Mountainside of Maryland,” said Governor Wes Moore. “This move will put Maryland on the cutting edge of manufacturing, create good-paying jobs, advance our climate goals, and grow our economy. Together, we will make Maryland the best place in the world to change the world.”

Kingspan Roofing + Waterproofing is a new division of the international parent company Kingspan Group, a leader in high-performance insulation and building solutions. The new manufacturing facility will allow for large-scale production and distribution of roofing and waterproofing components, and is expected to help bolster the region’s manufacturing productivity levels while simultaneously utilizing vacant space in the county.

Maryland
Kingspan Roofing + Waterproofing is moving into an existing building in Allegany County, MD, creating 95 jobs. (Photo: Kingspan Roofing + Waterproofing)

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $1 million conditional grant through Advantage Maryland to help construct a secondary railway line that will connect the development site with the CSX railway spur. The Allegany County Department of Economic and Community Development is providing up to $265,000 to assist with the rail project and will oversee and manage the new construction.

“Embracing the potential for increased manufacturing is a pivotal part of Maryland’s continued economic vitality, especially for the rural regions of our state,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “Together, we will work to create more opportunity and advancement for Allegany County. Welcome to Maryland, Kingspan!”

The George C. Edwards Fund will also provide $1 million through the Tri-County Council for Western Maryland to enhance assistance with rail construction costs. The company is also eligible for funding through the state’s Partnership for Workforce Quality program and various tax credits including the More Jobs for Marylanders program and Job Creation Tax Credit.

