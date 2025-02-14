Key Tronic Expands Arkansas Operations, Invests $28M

Key Tronic Corporation, a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), is expanding its clean-tech manufacturing operations in Arkansas, establishing its flagship manufacturing and research and development (R&D) location in Springdale. The company plans to invest more than $28 million in the new facility and expects to create more than 400 new jobs in the next five years.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our U.S. manufacturing operations in Northwest Arkansas. Our new center of excellence in Springdale will provide both our employees and customers with cutting-edge technology and the increased capacity necessary to accommodate expected growth,” said Brett Larsen, CEO of Key Tronic. “We are committed to continuously investing in our capabilities and attracting innovative talent. Our people are our most valuable asset, and we are delighted to enhance our operations in a region where we have maintained a longstanding presence and a strong team and can benefit from a business-friendly environment.”

“When we invest in education and our workforce, we can attract companies like Key Tronic and ensure they have the skilled workforce they need. Arkansas LEARNS and ACCESS are laser-focused on that issue and help attract announcements like this one, which mean $28 million and nearly 400 jobs for Springdale,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Key Tronic will be shifting its existing Arkansas operations to a new larger facility in Springdale later in 2025, increasing its total U.S. production capacity by approximately 40%.

“Crossland purchased the land in 2021 with a vision to build a modern, best-in-class facility, and we are grateful that Key Tronic has chosen this location to call home. This building is part of a larger business park, representing an investment of over $100 million in the Springdale community,” said Director of Real Estate Mattie Crossland. “Our goal is to provide spaces that allow our tenants to run their businesses efficiently while also contributing to the growth and future of the community.”

Key Tronic will invest $28 million in a Springdale, AR manufacturing facility, creating 400 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Key Tronic Corporation)

Crossland Realty Group developed the 300,000-square-foot building shell in late 2023, with Crossland Construction completing Key Tronic’s tenant improvements, slated for completion in Q3 2025.

“Key Tronic has a long history of manufacturing electronics in Arkansas, and we are proud that the company has decided to expand their presence and increase production capacity in our state,” said Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Congratulations to the Key Tronic team and to the City of Springdale on this major economic development win.”

“This exciting announcement would not have been possible without the leadership of Governor Sanders and the unwavering support of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission,” said Bill Rogers, president and CEO of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. “Thanks to our regional partners and the proactive efforts of Mayor Sprouse’s administration, we were able to roll out the red carpet for Key Tronic. We are thrilled to welcome them to Springdale and look forward to supporting their success in our community.”

“Key Tronic’s reinvestment in Northwest Arkansas highlights our region’s strong workforce and pro-growth environment,” said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council. “As a leader in electronics manufacturing, their expansion strengthens our economy, retains quality jobs and creates new opportunities — reinforcing our position as a top destination for business and innovation.”