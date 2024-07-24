Keurig Dr Pepper Canada To Expand In Alberta, Creating 50 Jobs

Keurig Canada Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada (KDP Canada), announced an expansion of its distribution capabilities that is expected to establish 50 new jobs in Alberta. The expansion comes through an agreement with XTL Group (XTL) for the lease of a 100,000 square foot space in their new warehouse in Balzac, just outside of Calgary.

“In addition to expanding our already significant distribution footprint in Canada, the decision to establish our operations in this new distribution center in the Calgary region marks a major milestone in our growth and innovation journey,” said Carl Saba, Vice-President of Supply Chain & Operations, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. “This multi-million-dollar investment over the next five years underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers in Western Canada. This new collaboration with the XTL team will also enable us to improve the flexibility and responsiveness of our operations from the Port of Vancouver.”

This strategic expansion is designed to significantly enhance the company’s ability to service its growing customer base in Western Canada. By strengthening its supply chain network and improving operational productivity, KDP Canada aims to support the increasing demand for its diverse product range and its ongoing growth.

“Keurig Dr Pepper and XTL Group’s investment is a significant win for Alberta, creating more than 50 permanent new jobs and positioning Balzac as a distribution hub,” said Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta. “Collaboration between Invest Alberta, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, and Rocky View County supported their final decision with this strategic expansion of their operations. We are honoured to help the company better service their Western Canadian base while enhancing the Alberta economy with this high-profile group of brands.”

Covering 474,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility, managed and operated by XTL Group, includes 40-foot clearance, 16,000 racking positions, over 400,000 sq. ft of bulk storage, 112 loading dock doors, 120 trailer parking spots and is C-TPAT certified, making it an ideal choice for preserving bottled beverages, coffee products, and small appliances.

“XTL Group has made a significant investment in Alberta’s economic sector with the creation of over 200 jobs since we first began operating here in 2008,” said Luc Francoeur, VP Sales, XTL Group. “The construction of this infrastructure will lead to an additional 50 jobs in handling, logistics management, and delivery services to serve tenant businesses. Our team is proud to provide world-class infrastructure to support the operations and initiatives of companies like Keurig Dr Pepper Canada that wish to establish a foothold in the Calgary region.”

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada’s operations from the new XTL distribution center will begin in July 2024.