Kaseya will invest over $16 million and create 3,400 new direct jobs in Miami, Florida over the next three years. Kaseya, a global IT management software firm, made its initial move to Miami in 2018. The company currently has over 4,000 employees worldwide in 15 offices serving 45,000 customers.

“Kaseya’s monumental announcement further solidifies Florida as a leading technology hub,” said Laura DiBella, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida. “As talent development is crucial to the growth and vitality of Florida companies, Enterprise Florida worked diligently with our partners at CareerSource Florida to offer Kaseya up to $6.8 million in Quick Response Training funds. We believe this investment will create essential workforce development opportunities that will benefit the Miami-Dade community for years to come.”

The 3,400 new direct jobs will have an average salary of $107,000, an unprecedented investment in the tech industry in Miami-Dade County. The company will be awarded up to $4.56 million in performance-based economic incentives, the single largest incentive package from Miami-Dade County, and the largest tech job creation project the county has supported.

“Florida’s Quick Response Training grant program, administered by CareerSource Florida, increases the competitiveness of Florida businesses in the global economy,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston. “We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for his commitment to Florida businesses, helping industry leaders like Kaseya increase productivity and profitability with well-trained new hires.”