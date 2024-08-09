July / August 2024 Issue: 20th Annual Rankings Report

The July / August 2024 Issue

Click cover image to view the digital issue.

ON THE COVER

2024 Business Facilities Rankings | As business navigates an evolving landscape, take a look at the top ranked locations in our 20th Annual Rankings Report.

2024 Rankings Report: Top Ranked States | The annual State Rankings Report looks at Best Business Climate, Customized Workforce Training, hot spots by sector, and more.

| The annual State Rankings Report looks at Best Business Climate, Customized Workforce Training, hot spots by sector, and more. 2024 Rankings Report: Top Ranked Metros | See which locations are ranked this year for Corporate Headquarters, Tech Talent, AI Growth Hubs, and more.

See which locations are ranked this year for Corporate Headquarters, Tech Talent, AI Growth Hubs, and more. 2024 Rankings Report: Global Highlights | As the global economy continues to shift, see what nations and Canadian provinces are leading in FDI, Green Power, and more.

FEATURES

Mississippi Governor’s Report | In the Magnolia State, Governor Tate Reeves is steering the business climate to its strongest position in recent years.

Rural Locations & Site Selection | When the conditions are right, relocating companies are looking outside primary markets to discover the potential of rural communities.

On The Clean Energy Frontier | Renewable energy is hitting its stride, and stakeholders across this ecosystem are focused on catching up to power demands.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Florida: Launching Toward The Future | The Sunshine State is attracting a wide range of growth industries as it offers the tools companies need to succeed.

California: Opportunity Blooms | Workforce development is a renewed focus with the creation of the California Jobs First Council.

Louisiana: Ramping Up Business In The Pelican State | Global reach and innovative investments prepare the Pelican State for the next wave of business.

Healthcare & Medical Devices: Innovating The Cure | The healthcare sector is seeing a growth spurt, and medical devices are part of the surge.

Sports & Recreation: It’s All Fun & Games, And Business | The sports and recreation industries landscape is expanding, along with the location options for those running these businesses.

Manufacturing Facilities: Energy To Make It Happen | Manufacturing relies on a robust and reliable energy infrastructure to support operations.

Plastics & Petroleum: Adapting For The Future | As crucial contributors to the economy, the plastics and petroleum industries are evolving.

BUSINESS REPORTS

Michigan: Moving Forward, Making Progress | Mobility and transportation advances are moving quickly in the Wolverine State, but not at the expense of other growth industries.

Minnesota: Boosting Business Across Industries | Funding programs focused on job creation and business improvements are capturing the attention of companies of all sizes.

Missouri: Expansions Boost Economy | Attracted by its strategic location and available workforce, companies continue to expand across the Show Me State.

South Carolina: An Economic Boom | The Palmetto State sees rise in investments, exports, and the promise of tech innovation.

DEPARTMENTS

Profile: Consumers Energy | Chipping in to make Michigan an EV and semiconductor destination.

Why…? Arkansas | The Natural State is diversifying its economy along with a new site development program.

The Last Word: Rural & Reshoring | Due to reshoring and other shifts, rural locations are attracting increased attention from site selection teams.

To subscribe to BF, visit this link.

FIRST WORD

The 20th Annual Rankings Revealed

T he Business Facilities 20th Annual Rankings Report in this issue includes more than 70 categories aimed at assisting your site selection search. From talent availability to industry-specific rankings, the 2024 list provides a look at locations providing established ecosystems — as well as locations on the rise. These State, Metro, and Global Rankings are a tool for site selection professionals to complement the evaluation of locations across North America and the globe.

As the landscape for corporate relocation and expansion projects continues to evolve, Business Facilities adjusts its rankings to include factors gaining importance for site selectors. For instance, AI Growth, Broadband Speed, and Sustainable Cities are new for this year’s report. Meanwhile, Business Climate, Workforce, and Logistics topics remain central to our rankings.

Renewable energy capacity on a global and state scale is evaluated once more this year in the rankings, plus a look at the state of clean energy growth is featured in “On The Clean Energy Frontier” article. Availability and reliability of energy is at the forefront for many site selection decisions, and this article shares recent data about where green energy is growing.

The 20th Annual Rankings Report distills information on factors central to corporate relocation and expansion decisions. This reference tool will help to shed light on locations already being considered and may reveal a region not yet on your short list.

This past March, the Business Facilities LiveXchange event in Richmond, VA also marked its 20th year. Looking ahead, planning is in full swing for the LiveXchange Fall Forum in Hollywood, FL from November 13-15, 2024. Visit BFLiveXchange.com to find out more about this event for site selection professionals.