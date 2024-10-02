J&J To Invest $2B In North Carolina Biologics Project

J ohnson & Johnson (J&J) will invest more than $2 billion to establish a new pharmaceutical manufacturing campus for innovative biologics in the City of Wilson, North Carolina. The healthcare company expects to create 420 jobs in Wilson County.

The new facility will expand production of J&J’s biologic medicines in areas including oncology, immunology, and neuroscience, with the latest technology focused on enabling efficient manufacturing operations. Construction is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2025.

“A strong, global supply chain is crucial, and we purposefully invest to ensure our transformational medicines reliably and efficiently reach patients around the world,” said Dapo Ajayi, Vice President, Innovative Medicine Supply Chain, Johnson & Johnson. “We are investing in capacity and new technologies to enhance our industry leading capabilities and ensure a resilient supply chain for the future. North Carolina is an important hub for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and talent, and we are pleased to join this thriving life sciences ecosystem and become part of the Wilson community.”

(Photo courtesy of J&J)

“We welcome this tremendous investment by Johnson & Johnson as they expand their global manufacturing footprint,” commented Governor Roy Cooper. “Life sciences leaders continue to select North Carolina because our world-class workforce will help the company successfully produce innovative medicines that will make a profound impact on our state and patients around the world.”

J&J’s project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) awarded to Janssen Biotech, Inc. (a subsidiary of J&J), which was approved by North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee. The project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $2.3 billion. Using a formula that takes into account $1 billion of the company’s investment as well as the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $13.6 million, spread over 12 years.

“North Carolina has one of the largest biologics manufacturing workforce in the nation,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Economic and workforce development collaboration is critical to ensuring we have the foundation and business climate for innovators like Johnson & Johnson to succeed, and we are grateful for the partners that are helping us strengthen our life sciences reputation.”

A performance-based grant of $1,500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will also help facilitate J&J’s new operation in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.