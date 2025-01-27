The January / February 2025 Issue

2024 State Of The Year: Virginia | Opportunity for business throughout 2024 in Virginia was fostered with legislation and incentives, available talent, and diverse opportunities. Business Facilities also recognizes 12 states with standout performance last year.

2024 Deals of the Year & Impact Awards | From Louisiana to Mississippi, and from North Carolina to Tennessee, the top four economic development deals recognized here from the past year will shape communities for years to come. In addition, 20 Impact Awards showcase investments in specific categories.

2025 Top Utilities | These power providers help keep the economies growing in their service areas, with innovative incentives, moves toward renewable energy, and other strategies.

Ontario Premier’s Report | Premier Doug Ford is focused on streamlining the process for businesses in Ontario, Canada, as the province continues its record growth in EV, life sciences, and other high-growth industries.

Q&A: San Bernardino, CA | This southern California city offers global reach with local appeal with logistics providers embedded in the economy.

LiveXchange Fall Forum 2024 Recap | Site selection professionals and economic developers convened last November in Hollywood, FL for the annual conference presented by Business Facilities. LiveXchange New Orleans is on the way in April 2025.

Sky-High Success | The aerospace and defense industries are taking off to a new level of growth across North America and the globe.

Data Centers: Powering America’s Businesses | Advancements in AI and increasing demand have positioned data centers at the center of many industry needs.

Federal Grants Spur Railroad Improvements | Rail-served sites are a significant asset for businesses and their logistics needs.

Florida Focus | Workforce, education programs, and incentives expand opportunities for business in the Sunshine State.

Texas Focus | The Lone Star State affords companies a range of location options, backed by a network to assist on regional and local levels.

Missouri Focus | The business climate in the Show Me State is showing strong, diverse growth.

Utah Focus | Record GDP for 2024 and key sectors growing strong, the Beehive State is a solid bet for business.

Arkansas Focus | The Natural State offers a broad appeal for businesses with programs aimed to support a range of industries.

Ohio: Taking Off For Business | A huge investment from systems and weapons maker Anduril propelled the Buckeye State into 2025.

Pennsylvania: New Era For The Keystone State | The Shapiro administration has established a focused plan for the state’s economic development, and it’s showing results.

Michigan: Mobility, Semiconductors, And The NFL | From the NFL Draft in Detroit and an inaugural mobility conference, 2024 was a year of innovation and introductions in the Wolverine State.

Wisconsin: Forward Growth | The Badger State is seeing significant growth in legacy and emerging industries..

Community Profile: Consumers Energy

New Year, New Outlook

C ompanies are navigating an array of factors shaping corporate relocation and expansion decisions. Supply chain, labor needs, and financial incentives continue to impact site selection options, while other factors have added complexity. The new Trump Administration, geopolitical shifts, rising energy demand, extreme weather, and housing shortages present business leaders and their teams with more to consider when determining an ideal location for an operation.

Business Facilities is covering all of these issues in 2025 to provide our readers with a view into the latest trends and updates on what locations can offer their businesses. As we move forward, let’s take a look back in this issue with feature articles that share the story of a leading business climate — Virginia: Business Facilities’ 2024 State of the Year, and stories of top economic development wins — the 2024 Deals of the Year & Impact Awards.

The State of the Year article highlights how “Businesses Expand Horizons In Virginia.” A stellar talent pipeline, site development and infrastructure improvements, and partnerships throughout its economic development efforts contributed to this recognition of Virginia for 2024.

Business Facilities also starts each year with the annual Deal of the Year Awards—Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The 2024 Platinum Deal of the Year, based on judges’ input and editors’ evaluations, is Meta’s planned $10 billion data center campus in Louisiana. The 2024 Gold, Silver, and Bronze deals hail from Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee, respectively. And the annual Impact Awards highlight 20 projects, with a focus on a specific impact a corporate investment is expected to deliver. Read about all these highlights — with an eye on what 2025 will bring — in 2024 Deals of the Year & Impact Awards.

The Business Facilities LiveXchange event takes place April 9-11 in New Orleans, LA and will highlight site selection issues throughout the program. Read the LiveXchange Fall Forum 2024 Recap to find out more!