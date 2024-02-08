January / February 2024: The Awards Issue

FEATURES

2024 Top Utilities | These power providers help keep the economies growing in their service areas, with innovative incentives, moves toward renewable energy, and other strategies.

New Jersey Governor’s Report | In the Garden State, Governor Phil Murphy has focused on the industries of tomorrow to generate the jobs of the future.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Cleared For Takeoff | The aerospace and defense industry continues a steady climb, and both traditional and emerging hubs offer assets companies are seeking.

Proper Planning Aids Shovel-Ready Site Development | Speed to market relies on numerous factors, and certified sites that are ready to welcome new business operations are key.

Moving Up, Around, And About | The presence of intermodal facilities is crucial to a company’s ability to reach suppliers and customers alike.

Data Centers Grow Despite Fears Of “Complete Halt” | Robust growth in the data center market presents the challenge of finding available land and infrastructure.

Florida Continues To Outpace National Economic Trends | Governor Ron DeSantis credits the Sunshine State’s economic growth to strong infrastructure and local community development.

Texas Success Driven By “Hardworking Texans” | Governor Greg Abbott credits the Lone Star State’s residents — and economic development tools —for its top business ranking.

North Carolina: Partnership Drives Success | The Tar Heel State’s commitment to a top workforce, clean energy, and a favorable business climate are credited for its success.

Missouri Prioritizes Infrastructure, Workforce Development| Myriad companies have moved into communities around Kansas City, St. Louis, and Joplin over the past year.

New England Continues To See Economic Improvement | From tech to life sciences and manufacturing, this U.S. region is a haven for businesses from many sectors.