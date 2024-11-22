Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Georgia

Irving Tissue Expands Georgia Facility With $600M Investment

Marking five years at the site, Irving Tissue plans to add 100 jobs at its Macon facility.

As Irving Tissue celebrated its fifth anniversary in Macon, Georgia, company President Robert K. Irving unveiled its latest expansion project. He was joined by Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and Robert E. Fountain, Jr Board Chair, Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA).

“I am very pleased to announce our Phase 3 expansion at Irving Tissue Macon. The $600 million investment will add another 100 jobs and include a third ThruAir Dry paper making machine, additional converting lines, and a new fully automated warehouse,” said President Irving.

“It’s another great day for our employees, customers, Irving Tissue, and J.D. Irving. On top of the growth in Macon, this investment will also provide growth in our home region of the northeast – Maine and New Brunswick. Pulp will be supplied from our pulp mill in Saint John, which in turn is supplied from the six million acres we sustainably own or manage. Our fully integrated value chain ensures certainty of supply, exceptional service, and quality, as well as sustainable products for our customers,” said Irving who is also Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited. “We are proud of the fact we have planted over one billion trees since 1957, and that these trees are now providing us with the opportunity for growth across our value chain including in our sawmills, pulp mill, and tissue manufacturing plants like Macon.”

Georgia
Irving Tissue will invest $600 million into Macon, GA expansion, creating 100 jobs. (Photo: J.D. Irving Limited)

Irving Tissue’s plant in Macon currently employs more than 400 people. It produces ultra-premium quality household paper products including soft bath tissue and high-quality paper towel that is both strong and absorbent.

“Since choosing Macon in 2017, Irving Tissue has invested around $1.5 billion (USD) into the community and created 400 well-paying jobs, with another 100 jobs on their way, for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Irving Tissue is an incredible employer for the region and our state, and we are excited that they continue to re-invest in Georgia and Macon-Bibb County. Congratulations to Irving Tissue for a successful five years in Georgia, and we look forward to many more years of partnership to come.”

Check out all the latest news related to Georgia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Georgia, Healthcare, Industries, Manufacturing, Site Selection Factors, USA - Southeast

georgia, Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), Governor Brian Kemp, Irving Tissue, JD Irving Limited, Macon, Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, Single Location

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Explore Minnesota

With a diverse economy built on industry-leading companies, thriving small businesses, high innovation rates, world-class infrastructure and a skilled, educated, and engaged workforce, there’s room for everyone to thrive.

Featured Video

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Previous

Food And Beverage Industry Invests Over $231M In South Carolina

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly