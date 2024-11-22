Irving Tissue Expands Georgia Facility With $600M Investment

A s Irving Tissue celebrated its fifth anniversary in Macon, Georgia, company President Robert K. Irving unveiled its latest expansion project. He was joined by Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and Robert E. Fountain, Jr Board Chair, Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA).

“I am very pleased to announce our Phase 3 expansion at Irving Tissue Macon. The $600 million investment will add another 100 jobs and include a third ThruAir Dry paper making machine, additional converting lines, and a new fully automated warehouse,” said President Irving.

“It’s another great day for our employees, customers, Irving Tissue, and J.D. Irving. On top of the growth in Macon, this investment will also provide growth in our home region of the northeast – Maine and New Brunswick. Pulp will be supplied from our pulp mill in Saint John, which in turn is supplied from the six million acres we sustainably own or manage. Our fully integrated value chain ensures certainty of supply, exceptional service, and quality, as well as sustainable products for our customers,” said Irving who is also Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited. “We are proud of the fact we have planted over one billion trees since 1957, and that these trees are now providing us with the opportunity for growth across our value chain including in our sawmills, pulp mill, and tissue manufacturing plants like Macon.”

Irving Tissue will invest $600 million into Macon, GA expansion, creating 100 jobs. (Photo: J.D. Irving Limited)

Irving Tissue’s plant in Macon currently employs more than 400 people. It produces ultra-premium quality household paper products including soft bath tissue and high-quality paper towel that is both strong and absorbent.

“Since choosing Macon in 2017, Irving Tissue has invested around $1.5 billion (USD) into the community and created 400 well-paying jobs, with another 100 jobs on their way, for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Irving Tissue is an incredible employer for the region and our state, and we are excited that they continue to re-invest in Georgia and Macon-Bibb County. Congratulations to Irving Tissue for a successful five years in Georgia, and we look forward to many more years of partnership to come.”