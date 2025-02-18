Iron Mountain To Build Data Center In Greater Richmond, Virginia Region

Iron Mountain, a global leader in information management services, recently acquired a 66-acre site in Henrico, Virginia, with plans for a major data center campus.

Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Asset Lifecycle Management and Data Centers, Iron Mountain, said, “At Iron Mountain, we are committed to delivering exceptional solutions for our customers, developing working environments for our teams that enable them to thrive, and making a positive contribution to the communities where we operate. We believe that the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically Henrico County is the right place for us to achieve these goals, which support our commitment to investing in high-growth data center markets to drive our expansion strategy.”

“Virginia is the data center capital of the world, and projects like this one in Henrico County are supporting opportunities for continued economic growth,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Iron Mountain’s major project not only creates valuable jobs but also strengthens Virginia’s position within the data center industry.”

Iron Mountain will develop a data center campus in Henrico, Virginia on a 66-acre site. (Photo: Greater Richmond Partnership)

The Greater Richmond Partnership (GRP) assisted Henrico County Economic Development Authority and Virginia Economic Development Partnership with Iron Mountain’s decision.

“Iron Mountain was approached by the Greater Richmond Partnership nearly two years ago and joins Meta, QTS, Chirisa and Pixel Factory as operations which tap into four high-speed subsea fiber cables that span four continents,” said Jennifer Wakefield, GRP’s President and CEO.

“Henrico welcomes Iron Mountain to its family of data center operations,” said Jody K. Rogish of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors and Greater Richmond Partnership’s Board of Directors. “Henrico County’s data center infrastructure – including the Richmond Network Access Point – proves its immense value with affordability, energy availability and access to the world’s fastest internet connections.”

“We are proud to add Iron Mountain to Henrico’s community, as our locality is a trailblazer in allocating data center tax revenue toward the Henrico Affordable Housing Trust Fund program,” said Rogish. Henrico’s Board of Supervisors established the trust fund, effective July 1, 2024, with $60 million in previously unbudgeted revenues from data centers.

