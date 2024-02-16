At the opening ceremony, IonQ announced an expansion of the Seattle-area quantum computing manufacturing facility from 65,000 square feet to 105,000 square feet.

A little more than a year after it announced its Seattle-area project, IonQ has opened the first quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S. During the celebration, the company also shared an expansion of the Bothell, WA facilities, which will increase its footprint from 65,000 square feet to 105,000 square feet.

“IonQ is not just building a manufacturing facility; we’re also investing in the surrounding community drawing talent and thought leaders to Seattle and empowering organizations within the community with innovative quantum capabilities.” — Peter Chapman, CEO, IonQ

The facility will be IonQ’s second quantum data center providing cloud access to IonQ customers, and the primary production engineering location in the U.S. It will also house the company’s expanding R&D and manufacturing teams, including the teams focused on the upcoming rollout of the next-generation IonQ Forte Enterprise and IonQ Tempo systems.

This is the first factory in the U.S. that will manufacture quantum computers that are replicable and deployable in customers’ data centers. The new quantum factory solidifies the Pacific Northwest as a hub for technology innovation and manufacturing and plans to create thousands of new jobs and opportunities over the coming years, leveraging the skilled workforce already present in the region.

“The Seattle facility represents a tangible realization of IonQ’s commitment to commercializing quantum and getting quantum computers into the hands of customers,” said IonQ CEO Peter Chapman. “IonQ is not just building a manufacturing facility; we’re also investing in the surrounding community drawing talent and thought leaders to Seattle and empowering organizations within the community with innovative quantum capabilities.”

During IonQ’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Washington State U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, the lead Senate negotiator of the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022, praised the company for its commitment to quantum innovation.

“Quantum computing has the potential to be a game changer — it can help us create new drugs and fight disease, turbocharge clean energy alternatives, and improve food production,” Sen. Cantwell said. “Quantum computing is blossoming in our region thanks to an ideal ecosystem of world-class universities, businesses, laboratories, and talented workers.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of business and technical achievements for IonQ, including achieving #AQ35 one year ahead of schedule and securing a partnership expansion with Amazon Braket to bring IonQ Forte to the Amazon Braket Direct Program.

The company currently works with global corporations such as Hyundai Motor Company, Airbus, and GE Research to apply quantum computing to complex challenges within their businesses. Furthermore, the company has entered into a partnership agreement with QuantumBasel to install two quantum systems in Basel, Switzerland. IonQ has also secured a $25.5 million project with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to implement two next-generation quantum computing systems at its facilities in Rome, NY.