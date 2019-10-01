The City of Guelph’s Economic Development team works with businesses to make it easy for them to succeed.

Guelph, a city located in Ontario, Canada, is a welcoming city for any new business, offering competitive land and building development and business operating costs partnered with a variety of employment lands and buildings to suit most business needs.

To discover the business advantages Guelph has to offer, please feel free to contact our staff on a confidential basis and discover why you should grow your future here.