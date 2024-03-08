INTOCAST Breaks Into U.S. With Tennessee Facility

The Carroll County site will create 103 jobs and be “dedicated to manufacturing magnesia-carbon (MgO-C) refractories and materials to support INTOCAST’s U.S. market,” the TNECD said.

A global manufacturing company will establish its first U.S. operations in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

INTOCAST expects to invest at least $15 million for its state-of-the-art, mega class factory at the Huntingdon Industrial Park South — a Select Tennessee Certified Site.

“We are not just building a new plant; we are forging a new chapter for INTOCAST in American steelmaking,” said the company’s CEO Matthias Normann. “Our new American mega class factory will not only provide our customers with access to the highest quality refractories and on-site services available but will also bring jobs and economic growth to the region.”

The Carroll County site will create 103 jobs and be “dedicated to manufacturing magnesia-carbon (MgO-C) refractories and materials” to support the global company’s U.S. market” the TNECD said.

Energy Companies Invest Combined $300M In Tennessee Type One Energy Group and Shoals Technologies Group are making moves in Tennessee, bringing nearly 1,000 jobs to the state in the process. Read more…

“We realize INTOCAST could have chosen anywhere across the U.S. to expand, and we appreciate this company’s investment in Tennessee,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter said. “Our state’s central location, exceptional workforce, and low cost of doing business will provide INTOCAST much success in the years to come.”

INTOCAST was founded in Germany and specializes in manufacturing and marketing refractory products for the iron and steel industries, according to TNECD.

The company, which currently employs 2,000 people worldwide, held a groundbreaking earlier this week.