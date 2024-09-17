Contact Us

Intel, AWS Collaboration Advances U.S.-Based Chip Manufacturing

Intel will produce custom chips for AWS; the multi-year, multi-billion-dollar partnership accelerates development of chip manufacturing in Ohio.

Intel Corp. and Amazon Web Services. Inc. (AWS), will co-invest in custom chip designs under a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar framework covering product and wafers from Intel. The expansion of the two companies’ longstanding strategic collaboration will help customers power virtually any workload and accelerate the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Ohio semiconductor chip manufacturing
(Photo: Adobe Stock / Edelweiss)

Intel and AWS are committed to accelerating U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing and creating a vibrant AI ecosystem in Ohio. Intel has continuing plans to build leading edge semiconductor manufacturing in the New Albany area. AWS plans to invest $7.8 billion to expand its data center operations in Central Ohio, on top of the $10.3 billion it has invested in Ohio since 2015.

“This collaboration between Intel and AWS is a great development for U.S.-based manufacturing and solidifying Ohio as a leader in AI,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Today’s announcement furthers Intel’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing sites, like Ohio’s, as well as AWS’s commitment to its nearly decade-long investment in our state.”

As part of the expanded collaboration, Intel will produce an AI fabric chip for AWS on Intel 18A, the company’s most advanced process node. Intel will also produce a custom Xeon 6 chip on Intel 3, building on the existing partnership under which Intel produces Xeon Scalable processors for AWS.

“This expansion of our longtime relationship with AWS reflects the strength of our process technology and delivers differentiated solutions for customer workloads,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “Intel’s chip design and manufacturing capabilities, combined with the comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, AI and machine learning services of AWS, will unleash innovation across our shared ecosystem and support the growth of both businesses, as well as a sustainable domestic AI supply chain.”

Ohio advanced manufacturing

Ursa Major To Open
R&D Center In Ohio

The rocket propulsion company plans to invest $14.5 million in its new Youngstown research and development facility. Read more…

“At AWS, we’re committed to delivering the most powerful and innovative cloud infrastructure to our customers,” said Matt Garman, CEO at AWS. “By co-developing next-generation AI fabric chips on Intel 18A, we continue our long-standing collaboration, dating back to 2006 when we launched the first Amazon EC2 instance featuring their chips. Our continued collaboration allows us to empower our joint customers with the ability to run any workload and unlock new AI capabilities.”

AWS and Intel have a more than 18-year relationship dedicated to helping organizations develop, build, and deploy their mission critical workloads in the cloud. The partnership also helps reduce cost and complexity, increase security, accelerate business outcomes, and scale to meet current and future computing requirements. Looking ahead, Intel and AWS intend to explore the potential for further designs to be produced by Intel based on Intel 18A and future process nodes including Intel 18AP and Intel 14A. These products are expected to be produced in Intel’s Ohio facilities, as well as the migration of existing Intel designs to these platforms.

Check out all the latest news related to Ohio economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.
