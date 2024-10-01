Contact Us

Innovation Tower: Where America’s Future Rises – San Antonio, Texas

Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent.

With a stunning design by world-renowned architecture firm Pelli Clarke and Partners, Innovation Tower is where iconic architectural design meets unparalleled functionality and attention to detail.

10,800 – 307,700 SF of Office Space Available

With many of the world’s leading technology innovators in a connected and collaborative ecosystem, grow your business and your network on the Tech Port campus. Innovation Tower is leading the evolution of the office environment to attract, inspire and retain top talent.
Here, we’re connecting the world’s largest government and commercial employers to facilitate the delivery of innovative solutions. Over 80 tenant customers employ 18,000 people on our unique and fast-growing community. Together, they generate over $5 billion in annual economic activity in our region.
With many of the world’s leading technology innovators in a connected and collaborative ecosystem, grow your business and your network on the Tech Port campus.

We are the Alamo City’s large and dynamic technology and innovation campus—a place that connects people to life-changing opportunities in their careers, in their education and as entrepreneurs. 

Our 1,900-acre Tech Port campus just southwest of downtown San Antonio is home to leading global industries: aerospace, defense, global logistics, manufacturing, cybersecurity, education and much more.

