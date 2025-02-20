INKAS Will Build Armored Vehicles In Florida, Invest $18.75M

INKAS® plans to manufacture armored vehicles in the city of Fort Pierce, Florida. The company’s US branch, INKAS USA, Inc., will locate an $18.75 million manufacturing facility in St. Lucie County. The INKAS Group of Companies has operations in the Americas and Africa and is an integrated security solutions provider to industry and high-profile individuals around the world.

“Establishing the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility represents a significant milestone in our growth and your support is greatly appreciated as we move closer to the development of the project,” wrote INKAS CEO David Khazanski in a February 17 letter to the St. Lucie County Board of Commissioners.

“This is a truly unique and exciting business sector for St. Lucie County,” said Wes McCurry, Senior Vice President of the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County. “In addition, INKAS will be utilizing and upgrading property that has been vacant for some time, bringing new economic activity and good jobs to this commercial/industrial area in southern Fort Pierce.”

In addition to renovating an existing 59,332-square-foot building in Pierce, INKAS plans to add 20,000 to 30,000 square feet of space, hire 294 people over five years at 107% of the county’s average wage, and invest in $19.4 million of equipment. The project was previously dubbed “Knight Rider.”

An INKAS armored vehicle (Photo: INKAS USA)

St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners Chair Jamie Fowler said that the site INKAS intends to locate its facility on will benefit from the planned renovations. “We are looking forward to a new, brightened up structure,” she said. “I think it is really cool they are coming here and the potential to one day in the future say that we make armored vehicles for the president right here in St. Lucie County, within the city of Fort Pierce.”

Fowler also said that she was excited about the potential synergy between INKAS and a new program at Indian River Sate College. “In February of last year, the governor was here and presented a check for $4 million to Indian River State College to help get a program off the ground where students will be able to make ballistic assault barriers, bullet-proof glass, walls and doors,” said Fowler.

“This is exactly the kind of business we want to welcome to Fort Pierce — a company that is increasing the quantity and quality of jobs available to local people,” said Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson. “We are always looking for the opportunity to grow our employment base and strengthen our tax base. Having a first-class manufacturing facility in that industrial area will set the tone for neighboring properties.”

INKAS is one of the largest armored vehicle manufacturers in North America. The INKAS Group of Companies includes six other divisions, including aerospace and defense, safe manufacturing, professional vehicles, payment solutions, environmental protection and metal fabrication. The company is a Tier 2 Canadian defense contractor. INKAS established its armored vehicle manufacturing operation in Toronto, Ontario in 2000.

At meetings on February 18, the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners and the Fort Pierce City Commission approved incentive packages for INKAS USA that include ad valorem tax exemptions for real and tangible personal property at 100% for the first five years, then at 90%, 80%, 60%, 40% and 20% for the next five years; road/mobility impact fee mitigation and an opportunity for a Job Growth Investment Grant. Projects with incentives must still pay 100% of all school, fire, voter-approved debt and other taxes. The company also received Capital Investment Tax Credit Certification from the Florida Department of Commerce.