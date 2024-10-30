Industry Productivity Fuels Utah

By Kyle Peschler

T he state of Utah has been thriving in 2024 with many industries seeing a rise in innovation and success. With multiple industries playing a part in Utah’s economic growth, there have been five that have been the most productive, according to a recent analysis by the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah). Those industries are petroleum and coal products manufacturing; real estate; financial services; software publishing; and computer infrastructure; processing; and web hosting.

The most productive industries had the highest GDP per employee and the highest gross surplus. The most productive Utah industries produce complex products with large supply chains that have extensive infrastructure needs. Other Utah industries produce higher dollar outputs such as software and information technology.

The skyline of Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City. (Credit: Adobe Stock/Art_Me2541)

According to EDCUtah analysis on the petroleum and coal manufacturing industry, “Utah has a relatively low unemployment in this industry, with only about 1,800 employees statewide, but a high labor density, since this industry does not have high employment nationwide. Nevertheless, this industry has grown rapidly over the last five years and produces an astounding $1.7 million in GDP per employee.”

According to data taken from an EDCUtah study in May 2024, the Utah 2023-2024 fiscal year saw 57 manufacturing facility projects and 28 project wins, 18 of which have been completed.

“Utah’s business environment is primarily attractive for our comparatively lower operating costs. That includes a combination of lower utility costs and talent costs,” stated EDCUtah.

Also in July, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO) released FY 2024 information about the performance of the state’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (EDTIF) and Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (REDTIF) programs. From July 2023 to June 2024, 20 companies participated in the state’s board-approved tax credit program and are collectively projected to create 8,549 new jobs, make $2.4 billion in new capital investments, pay $539 million in new state tax revenue, and provide $6.2 billion in new state wages over the next 20 years.

Created by the state legislature in 2005, the EDTIF program is for companies offering high-wage jobs, offering salaries at least 110% of the average county wage and 100% of the average rural county wage. The REDTIF tax credit program is a rural modification of the EDTIF program that allows projects located in rural areas to pay at least 100% of the county average wage to qualify for more significant incentives.

“Utah’s economic growth trajectory is set for continued prosperity as we surpass records and set new benchmarks,” said Ryan Starks, Executive Director of GOEO. “I commend our team for their ongoing efforts in driving investments through the EDTIF and REDTIF tax incentive programs, which are strengthening diverse industries.”

Layton, UT: Where Community Thrives And Business Soars

Discover Layton, a vibrant city nestled between the majestic Wasatch Mountains and the Great Salt Lake. With a rich history dating back to 1850, Layton has transformed from a small agricultural community into a thriving suburb offering an exceptional quality of life and unparalleled business opportunities.

Layton began as an agricultural extension of Kaysville, Utah, established by Mormon Pioneers. Home to about 87,000 residents today, locals enjoy a thriving economy with consistent growth in business and career opportunities. With a vibrant culture and consistent, sustainable economic growth, it’s no wonder the city has achieved rankings as one of the best cities to live.

The view from Thurston Peak looking southwest over Layton, Utah. (Credit: Morgan Cloward)

Layton’s strategic location, robust economy, and exceptional infrastructure make it an ideal place to live, work, and play. As the economic heart of Utah’s Davis County, the city boasts a diverse business landscape, including thriving sectors in aerospace, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, education, and finance.

Layton City is a main employment center for Davis County and Northern Utah. The city provides primary access to Hill Air Force Base (HAFB), Utah’s largest single-site employer.

The eastern boundary of Hill Air Force Base features the East Gate Business Park, ready to accept new development with available tax increment reimbursement. This area is home to well-respected aeronautic and defense related companies that rave about the scenic setting as they watch their products take off and land outside their office windows. East Gate is primed for additional high tech employers to join them. Additionally, a new 150-acre business park just opened around a new highway and new interchange in West Layton.

Layton is dedicated to creating a supportive environment for businesses of all sizes. Local businesses benefit from competitive tax rates, a streamlined permitting process, access to a skilled workforce, and available high-speed UTOPIA Fiber with its existing 100 mb dedicated fiber optic infrastructure.

Layton’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of community is evident in well-planned neighborhoods, top-rated schools, and abundant recreational amenities. Providing housing options for residents has always been a priority. With substantial population growth and increasing housing costs, Layton remains committed in providing diverse housing options for its workforce, including those who serve on Hill Air Force Base.

Enjoy easy access to world-class outdoor adventures, including hiking, biking, and skiing, or relax in one of several scenic parks. Layton offers convenient access to transportation including two interstates, highways, public transit, high speed commuter rail, and is located only 25 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport.

Discover the perfect balance of work and play in Layton. Enjoy a thriving arts and culture scene, delicious dining options, and convenient shopping. With more than 150 dining choices, there’s a restaurant to cater to everyone’s taste. Shoppers can enjoy familiar retail stores at Layton Hills Mall, as well as boutique style shops throughout the city.

