In Texas, Spaceport Grows In Midland and Grainger Builds In Greater Houston

Starfighters Space Inc, has opened its second launch facility at the Midland, Texas Spaceport. Based at Kennedy Space Center, the company operates the only commercial fleet of aircraft capable of flying at sustained MACH 2+ and able to air-launch payloads at altitude.

Starfighters’ second launch facility at Midland comes from an economic development agreement with the Midland Development Corporation (MDC). This agreement is unique as The Midland International Air & Space Port is the first commercial spaceport to be co-located with an FAA Part 139 commercial airport, which gives the spaceport access to the airport’s services and resources.

Starfighters Space operates a private fleet of F-104 and F-4 aircraft, conducting research and development for commercial and defense industries, as well as providing pilot and spaceflight training. The company plans to relocate at least $78 million in capital assets and equipment to the Midland International Air & Space Port by 2027.

Starfighters Space CEO Rick Svetkoff said, “At the end of the day, it is the team that makes the mission successful. MDC truly understood the power and resiliency of us securing multiple launch facilities and worked with us in bringing the project to life.” Svetkoff went on to note, “As a strategic southwestern hub, Midland will enable our aircraft to reach these various military operating areas much quicker and in a more cost-effective manner.”

Starfighters Space Inc will open its second facility in Midland, Texas, creating 23 jobs. (Photo: Adobe Stock/Rosemary Mosteller)

Starfighters Space sees Midland as the anchor of what Svetkoff calls a “Hypersonic Test Corridor.” With Starfighters providing a critical airborne testbed for hypersonic research, Midland extends access as far west as Mojave and Vandenberg Space Ports. Key to the partnership, Starfighters Space and MDC are working to secure FAA approval and certification for the corridor initiative.

“We are honored to welcome Starfighters Space to Midland,” said Lourcey Sams, chairman of the MDC board. “Their decision to expand here highlights Midland’s growing reputation as a hub for aerospace innovation. We look forward to the positive impact Starfighters Space will have on our community.”

Starfighters will be conducting research and development for commercial and defense industries, as well as providing an alternative facility for StarLaunch, the Company’s supersonic space delivery platform now in development with GE Aeronautics. As part of this expansion, Starfighters Space plans to create 23 new full-time jobs in Midland by 2033.

Grainger To Open Distribution Center In Harris County

Grainger, a broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, joined community members and officials from the greater Houston metropolitan area to ceremonially break ground for the company’s 1.2 million-square-foot Houston Texas Distribution Center in Harris County.

“This isn’t our first stop in the Lone Star State. Texas is home to more Grainger locations than any other state, including 34 standard branches, a sales office in San Antonio, the Dallas Fort Worth Distribution Center and neighboring bulk warehouse,” said Rob Reynolds, Grainger Senior Vice President, Branch and DC Operations. “Grainger’s Houston Texas Distribution Center is going to be a state-of-the-art building that serves as a significant and tangible investment in our future.”

Added Anand Lal, Grainger’s Group Vice President, Supply Chain: “Our goal is to ship next-day, complete orders. To do this, we need to have a broad range of products stocked close to our customers. Greater Houston is an ideal location given its geographical proximity to current and potential Grainger customers.”

Grainger intends to open the new facility in 2026 — employing approximately 400 team members within a year of its opening. Equipped with state-of-the-art operations technology, the building will be one of Grainger’s largest distribution centers in terms of square footage.

Rendering of Grainger’s future Texas distribution center. (Image: PR Newswire)

“I am proud to welcome Grainger to Hockley, one of the fastest growing areas in Precinct 4,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones, Harris County Precinct 4. “The new distribution center will create jobs for our residents and is an example of Harris County’s competitive spirit and commitment to economic opportunity. Grainger’s presence will help us further drive progress as we continue to invest in our local economy.”

The opening of the Houston Texas Distribution Center will support the company’s plans to increase the number of stocked industrial supply products in the market from 150,000 to up to 300,000 different products.