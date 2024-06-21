In Oklahoma, A $50M Industrial Park Investment Takes Shape

The Global Transportation & Industrial Park of Oklahoma in Ardmore has over 200 acres designed for specific needs of companies.

Oklahoma state, local and tribal leaders celebrated the progress of the Global Transportation & Industrial Park of Oklahoma and thanked state and federal officials for securing $50 million to fund vital infrastructure investment.

The $124-million development project, announced in 2021, is strategically located at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark, equidistant between the thriving metropolitan areas of Dallas/Fort Worth and Oklahoma City. The project’s unique selling point is its ability to create an international, cutting-edge multimodal logistics complex with uncongested air, rail and truck flow.

With more than 200 acres of shovel-ready development sites, the complex is designed to cater to the specific needs of companies. It will offer a comprehensive range of transportation options, including air, rail and truck, and provide ample space for trans-loading, warehousing, distribution and manufacturing operations.

Under a public-private leasing agreement between property owner Ardmore Development Authority and WP Global Holdings, LLC., a partnership between Chickasaw Nation, Watco and Knightsbridge Partners, WP Global will oversee a multiphase, multi-year park development plan. As development progresses, it will spur jobs and drive economic growth in southern Oklahoma as transportation, manufacturing, distribution and industrial companies seek alternative ways to move goods and services more efficiently to markets throughout the United States and overseas.

“We are pleased to work with the State of Oklahoma, the federal government, the City of Ardmore, Carter County, the Ardmore Development Authority and our development partners on this transformative economic development project,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said. “This ambitious project creating a one-of-a-kind Global Transportation and Industrial Park in south-central Oklahoma is a testament to what we can achieve when we combine our strengths and align our priorities. We anticipate that this project will usher in a new era of growth and prosperity in our region, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunities it will create for Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation.”

Governor Anoatubby expressed gratitude for the work done by Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole, Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford, and state leaders, including Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, State Senators Greg McCortney and Jerry Alvord and State Representative Tammy Townley, in effectively securing funds for infrastructure.

In the heart of the Chickasaw Nation along the busy Interstate 35 north-south commerce corridor, GTIP connects many of North America’s largest business centers. The site also features direct rail access to a BNSF Railway main line, a fully functional airport with 9,000-ft. and 5,400-ft. runways, quick access to five major highways and uncongested air and ground traffic flow. As an approved U.S. Foreign Trade Zone, GTIP can accommodate global commerce. Recent electrical, telecommunications, water, sewer and natural gas improvements position the park for immediate development.

“Thanks to the fine work of our state and federal elected officials to secure $50 million for this enormous project, work has commenced on our vision to develop a Global Transportation and Industrial Park at the Ardmore Airpark,” Ardmore Mayor Nancy Sjulin said. “This significant project marks a pivotal moment for Ardmore, bringing new economic growth to our community. The massive rail, runway, and roadway improvements mean we can accommodate global commerce, promoting an attractive option for moving goods and services. As we progress, I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support and dedication of the Ardmore Development Authority, WP Global, state and federal leaders, Governor Anoatubby and the Chickasaw Nation. I am confident we will succeed together.”