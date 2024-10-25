In Georgia, AIG And TMC Transformers Add 710 Jobs With Expansions

American International Group, Inc. (AIG), a leading global insurance company, will establish a new innovation hub in DeKalb County, Georgia. The facility will triple AIG’s current Atlanta-area office space to accommodate over 1,000 employees, including the creation of more than 600 new roles over the next five years.

“For many years, AIG has been a part of Atlanta’s thriving business community, and we look forward to creating more than 600 high-quality jobs that will provide rewarding opportunities for the talented and skilled local workforce,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, AIG. “This investment is part of our commitment to continue to enhance our expertise to help our clients and partners navigate complex and emerging risks, while building additional capabilities for the future.”

AIG will open a new innovation hub in Dekalb County, creating 600 jobs. (Photo: American International Group, Inc.)

“Again and again, job creators are choosing the No. 1 state for business not just for first-time investment, but for expansion as well,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “AIG’s decision to grow their footprint here in Georgia is just the latest confirmation that we have what businesses want and are leveraging those assets to their fullest so we can bring new opportunity to all parts of the state. I want to thank our local and state partners who made this project possible, and I look forward to it’s long-lasting, positive impacts.”

“AIG’s expansion is a testament to what we’ve been saying for years: this region was built for business,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “The new Brookhaven location strengthens AIG’s presence in metro Atlanta and creates new jobs for Georgians as the company builds on its continued success.”

“For years, we lost some of our best and brightest talent to out-of-state opportunities. That’s no longer the case,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “AIG’s office hub is a great example of the type of investment that will keep our well-educated, diverse talent engaged here at home after graduation.”

TMC Transformers USA Invests $15.3 Million Into Burke County Facility, Creating 110 Jobs

TMC Transformers USA Inc., an international dry-type transformers manufacturer for a wide range of industrial applications, will expand its footprint in Georgia by investing more than $15.3 million over the next five years in a new manufacturing facility in Waynesboro, creating at least 110 new jobs in Burke County.

“Combining our expertise in the dry-type transformer industry with the needs of the U.S. market for accessible, reliable, and sustainable energy, the launch of the new plant highlights TMC’s strategic plans for substantial growth in North America,” said Cristiano Palladini, President of TMC USA. “We’re excited that Waynesboro will become a welcoming base for us. Georgia provides strong foundations for our business with its strategic position, the full support from Burke County and the Georgia delegation who share a business-oriented vision, and its community of hardworking and skilled Georgians in line with our needs.”

“When we lead economic missions overseas and meet with companies like TMC, we do so to bring more opportunities back to hardworking Georgians, and so job creators like them can build a strong foundation alongside communities like Waynesboro,” said Gov. Kemp. “TMC’s decision to create over 100 well-paying jobs in Burke County comes at a critical time, and we look forward to their impact as that region of our state continues to recover and rebuild following the recent hurricanes.”

TMC Transformers USA Inc. to invest $15.3 million into Waynesboro facility, creating 110 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Georgia Department of Economic Development)

TMC is a multinational company focused on design and production of medium and low voltage dry-type cast resin and VPI transformers. The company, which counts more than 500 employees and commercial offices in Europe, America, and East Asia, established its first U.S. production plant at the beginning of 2023 in Burke County.

TMC’s new facility at the Burke County Industrial Park in Waynesboro highlights its commitment to strengthening the company’s presence and investment in the United States. Operations in Burke County have already started at the company’s first facility, and the new plant is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2026. TMC is now hiring for roles in management, administrative staff, production technicians, operators, testers, sales, and quality control. Hiring will continue over the next few years as the project continues to ramp up. Interested individuals can learn more about careers with TMC at tmctransformers.us.