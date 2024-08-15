In Arkansas, Two Companies Announce $73M Of Investment

Taber Extrusions is expanding its facility in Russellville, Arkansas, with plans to invest more than $60 million and to add 70 jobs. The company’s aluminum extrusion and fabrication capabilities at the site will grow with the introduction of the largest direct extrusion press in North America. The press — a 10,000 UST Front Load, Direct press features cutting-edge machinery featuring a 16-inch container with the ability to handle profiles up to 600mm wide — is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace industry. It is expected to go live in 2026.

“We are excited for this expansion as it provides the capability and capacity needed in the large shape extrusion market, said Chuck Stout, President of Taber Extrusions. “This investment highlights our commitment to continue to serve our national defense, aerospace, and large industrial market partners.”

Taber Extrusions will expand its facility in Russellville, AR, investing $60M and creating 70 jobs. (Photo: Taber Extrusions)

“Announcements like this don’t happen by accident,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “It took pro-growth policies in Little Rock, a pro-business mentality in Russellville, and a proactive presence at events like the Farnborough Airshow to secure Taber’s investment. I’m grateful to this great Arkansas company for their continued commitment to the Natural State.”

“It’s an honor to join Taber Extrusions at the Farnborough International Airshow to announce its latest expansion in Russellville Arkansas,” said Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, at the July announcement. “Taber Extrusions has operated in Arkansas since 1976, and we look forward to many more years of business success for them. Congratulations to the City of Russellville on this economic development win, which creates 70 new jobs in the River Valley region.”

“As someone who calls Russellville home, I am proud that Taber Extrusions has chosen our vibrant community for their expansion,” said Dr. Megan Selman, President and CEO of the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce. “This decision speaks volumes about the strength of our local economy and the high quality of life in Russellville. Our strategic location and dynamic business environment make it the ideal place for companies to grow and succeed.”

Wild Pastures To Expand Into Clinton, Arkansas

Wild Pastures, a national grass-fed and pasture-raised meat delivery service, is expanding into Arkansas. The company’s move into a 138,000-square-foot facility in Clinton will create 20 new jobs over the next two years. This expansion is a result of increased customer demand and a desire to deliver products more quickly to the growing Southeast market.

In 2013, husband and wife team Dr. Autumn and Chas Smith launched Paleovalley, a healthy food, drink, and supplement company. In 2018, they launched Wild Pastures, a regenerative meat delivery service based in Erie, Colorado.

“We launched Wild Pastures with the mission of helping to change the meat industry for the better by delivering the highest quality, delicious and nutrient-dense meats to our customers doorsteps at the lowest prices possible. We are excited to be coming to Van Buren County and feel it is a fantastic area with great people for us to continue supporting this fast-growing business of ours,” said Chas Smith.

Wild Pastures is expanding its national grass-fed and pasture-raised meat delivery service into Arkansas. (Photo: Wild Pastures)

“Arkansas has found the right recipe for growth: low taxes, manageable regulations, and a strong workforce. We’re excited that Wild Pastures recognizes that success and is putting roots down in our state, joining companies from all over the world in realizing Arkansas’ potential,” said Gov. Sanders.

“Wild Pastures is a leader in the health foods sector, and we are excited to welcome them to Arkansas and see them grow in the Natural State,” said O’Neal. “The City of Clinton is a great, business-friendly community, and we congratulate them on this economic development win.”