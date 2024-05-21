Impulso.Space USA Corp. Opens New Facility In Melbourne, FL

The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) welcomes Impulso.Space USA Corp., an Italian corporation leading integrated end-to-end launch services, to its new facility in Melbourne, Florida. This strategic location near Cape Canaveral is part of Impulso.Space’s continued expansion and commitment to advancing its support of the global aerospace sector.

This new facility is poised to play a pivotal role in the ongoing development of the new space sector. With its state-of-the-art services and equipment. Impulso.Space stands ready to offer the most comprehensive end-to-end solution on the market. This facility provides dedicated storage spaces for clients and cleanrooms to conduct pre-launch operations, as well as area to provide services such as payload integration, launch vehicle processing, and mission management.

“We are proud to support Impulso.Space USA Corp. as they set roots in our community, and we look forward to their future growth,” stated Lynda L. Weatherman, President and CEO of the EDC. “Their selection of Florida’s Space Coast further enhances our international standing as the best location for aerospace companies expanding into the U.S.”

Pietro Guerrieri, CEO of Impulso.Space, highlighted the strategic importance of the location. “Our expansion into Melbourne is a crucial step in our mission to provide comprehensive launch services worldwide,” he said. “The Space Coast’s rich history in space exploration and its thriving aerospace community make it the perfect place to advance our capabilities. We are excited about the support we have received from the local community and the EDC as we expand our capabilities and forge strategic partnerships.”

Impulso.Space stands ready to support the entire value chain of launch services and facilitate execution to final users.