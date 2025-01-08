IKO To Open $120M Granule Facility In Missouri

In Bismarck, Missouri, IKO, a global leader in the manufacturing and supply of residential shingles, commercial roofing, and waterproofing products, plans to invest $120 million to open a new granule facility for its subsidiary Bismarck Granules. The project is expected to create 50 new jobs.

The Bismarck facility will directly supply granules to IKO’s shingle plants across the United States. The company plans to establish a quarry nearby to support the operation. Bismarck Granules is partnering with New Frontier Materials to secure feedstock to be used as input to the process. Engineering firm Penta is also collaborating with the company on the project.

“We are tremendously excited to see this important project proceeding,” said David Koschitzky, CEO of IKO North America. “It is the culmination of several years of effort by both our team and our partners to finalize a facility that will play an essential role in supplying our US operations. In addition to our team, our local partners at New Frontier Materials and Subhash Mohan and the group at PENTA Engineering Corporation, deserve a great deal of thanks for helping us get to the start of construction of this state-of-the-art facility.”

“We’re proud to see another leading manufacturer like IKO choosing to grow in Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This company’s significant expansion in Bismarck speaks to our ability to support businesses through our state’s strategic location, low costs, and skilled workforce. We congratulate IKO on its success and look forward to the positive impact it will provide for Missourians.”

“IKO’s new facility is exciting news for Bismarck and our state’s ever-growing manufacturing industry,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “Thank you for selecting our state to invest, create jobs, and help Missourians prosper.”



“Missouri continues to be a top choice for innovative manufacturers like IKO,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Missouri has established itself as a premier destination for construction materials manufacturing, offering unmatched advantages like a skilled workforce, central location, and a business-friendly environment. We are proud to welcome IKO to the state, and we look forward to the opportunities this company will create for the Bismarck community and the region.”

IKO is building a granule facility for subsidiary Bismarck Granules in Missouri. (Photo: IKO)

IKO has chosen to locate in Bismarck for its highly skilled workforce, strategic central location, and ideal interstate connectivity.



“We are incredibly proud to have IKO and Bismarck Granules in our community,” said Mayor Seth Radford. “They have already proven to be outstanding partners, and we value the strong relationships we’ve built together. Their investment in this project highlights the incredible potential of our city, and we look forward to working closely with them as they continue to grow and bring prosperity to our region.”



“St. Francois County is proud to be a part of adding IKO as a productive business in our community,” said Harold Gallaher, Presiding Commissioner of St. Francois County. “The additional jobs and revenue will help ensure the prosperity of our county.”



Construction is underway, with plans to open in 2026.



Missouri Partnership worked with several partners to attract Bismarck Granules to Missouri, including: the City of Bismarck, St. Francois County, St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority, SEMO Regional Planning Commission, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Ameren.