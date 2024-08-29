IEDC 2024 Excellence In Economic Development Award Winners

T he International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has announced the winners of its 2024 Excellence in Economic Development Awards. The winning projects and organizations were selected by an esteemed cohort of judges and demonstrate the ingenuity and commitment necessary to foster transformative economic growth and prosperity in communities across the globe.

View all award winners in IEDC’s online searchable gallery here.

“This year’s winners truly embody the spirit of innovation and excellence in economic development,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC’s President and CEO. “Their outstanding efforts have not only enhanced their own communities but serve as a benchmark for impactful and sustainable economic development worldwide.”

(Photo: Adobe Stock / NAMPIX)

The Excellence in Economic Development Awards program includes 26 categories that highlight impactful programs, projects and people in the economic development field. The creativity, dedication, and leadership of the 2024 award winners is supporting communities now and will benefit generations to come.

IEDC will celebrate the 2024 Excellence Awards winners through various recognition events at the upcoming Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado, September 15-18.

