HWI, Beck’s Build New Missouri Facilities

HarbisonWalker International, one of the leading suppliers of refractory products and services in the United States and member of the Calderys Group, will expand in Fulton, Missouri, investing $13.9 million and creating 11 new jobs. HWI is one of the leading suppliers of refractory products and services in the United States and member of the Calderys Group.

“We’re proud of our company’s more than 100-year legacy in the Callaway County community, and we are thrilled to further expand operations here,” said Ross Wilkin, Senior Vice President of Americas for Calderys Group. “Our growth in Fulton is a testament to our confidence in our people and the community.”

“We’re excited to see an innovative and world-class company like HWI continuing to invest in Fulton,” said Governor Mike Parson. “From day one, our administration remained committed to improving infrastructure and strengthening our workforce to ensure a thriving economy. As a result, more and more quality employers like HWI are growing and improving the lives of Missourians and their families.”

HarbisonWalker International will invest $13.9 million into Fulton facility, creating 11 jobs. (Photo: Calderys Group)

HWI’s new plant will provide access to local, high-quality clay reserves, allowing the company to increase the production of its Greenlite aggregate-containing products. The company’s new facility is expected to be completed in July 2025.

“HWI’s expansion in Fulton is another exciting example of the rapid growth of our state’s manufacturing industry,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We’re pleased to support HWI as it continues to build on its long history of helping Missourians prosper in Callaway County.”

Beck’s To Build New Soybean Processing Facility In New Madrid

Beck’s, the largest family-owned retail seed company in the United States, will establish a new soybean processing facility in New Madrid. The facility will help meet the growing demand for soybeans in the Mid-South region, expanding opportunities for local farmers and strengthening the company’s commitment to serving the agricultural community.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Mid-South and put down roots in the New Madrid community,” said Scott Beck, President of Beck’s. “This new facility represents our ongoing commitment to serving farmers by providing them with high-quality soybean products and elite customer service. We look forward to building strong partnerships in the area and supporting the growth of the agricultural industry for years to come.”

“We’re proud to welcome Beck’s to the Show-Me State as it announces this exciting new facility in New Madrid,” said Gov. Parson. “As a business owner and third-generation farmer, I’m thrilled to see an agricultural leader like Beck’s making such a significant investment in our state. This company’s presence in New Madrid will support the area’s economy, benefit local farmers, and further strengthen Missouri agriculture as a whole.”

Beck’s will build a new soybean processing facility in New Madrid, MO, creating 17 jobs. (Photo: Missouri Partnership)

The new Beck’s facility will be located on 105.5 acres and span more than 60,000 square feet with capacity to process 3 million units of soybeans per year. The facility will also feature additional warehouse space and seed storage, ensuring the company can effectively meet the needs of farmers in the area. Construction will be completed in phases, with the first phase expected to be finished by December 2024. The facility is projected to be fully operational by fall 2026 and will create 17 new jobs in its first year.

“Beck’s decision to establish a footprint in New Madrid, bringing with it jobs and investment, creates excitement and new opportunities for Missourians to prosper,” said Hataway. “Team DED is proud to support Beck’s, and we are incredibly grateful that they chose southeast Missouri for their new location.”

For the establishment of their new facilities, both HWI and Beck’s will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.