Hunt Midwest Opens Sixth StorTroplis Facility In Kansas

Hunt Midwest opened its sixth and largest StorTropolis Self-Storage facility in Olathe, Kansas, with a grand opening celebration. StorTropolis Olathe offers 113,010 leasable square feet across 867 total climate-controlled units of a variety of sizes, ranging from 5′ x 5′ square units to 13 ‘ x 42’ units for household goods, boats, RVs, and other large equipment. StorTropolis now offers more than 4,000 total self-storage units across six locations, including in Clay County, Platte County, Blue Springs, Shawnee, and Lenexa.

“We’re proud to bring our StorTropolis self-storage brand to another corner of the Kansas City metro, offering a best-in-class product to meet the needs of homeowners and renters alike,” said Doug Coleman, Senior Vice President at Hunt Midwest.

Hunt Midwest opened a StorTropolis Self-Storage facility in Olathe, which is its sixth location in Kansas. (Photo: Hunt Midwest)

“We are very excited to welcome StorTropolis to Olathe,” said Olathe Mayor John Bacon. “This is a high-quality facility backed by a first-class company, so thank you Hunt Midwest for your continued investment in Olathe and for your support of our ongoing growth.”

All StorTropolis locations provide a host of amenities, including; state-of-the-art technology that gives customers a virtual leasing process, advanced security included gated entry and 24-hour video surveillance, customer call center staffed 24/7, climate-controlled, enclosed loading bay with direct unit access, and oversized elevators

Hunt Midwest partnered with Strickland Construction, a Kansas City-based construction company specializing in storage facilities, and Storage Asset Management on construction and operation of the new StorTropolis Olathe location. Both companies also partnered on the five other StorTropolis locations across the metro.