Howmet Aerospace Plans $28M Expansion In Tennessee

Announced in conjunction with the Farnborough International Airshow, the project will create 50 new aerospace industry jobs in Morristown, TN.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. plans to invest $27.9 million expand its Morristown, Tennessee location. The Pittsburgh-based company has 13 locations around the world and 15 operations in the U.S. Howmet Aerospace will create 50 new jobs with its Morristown expansion.

“Our partners in Morristown and the broader East Tennessee community have played an integral role in the success of Howmet Aerospace’s Morristown operations,” said Merrick Murphy, president of engine products, Howmet Aerospace Inc. “We’re so very proud of these longstanding relationships that have enabled us to grow and prosper over the past several decades. Howmet Aerospace is grateful for the support of our state, local and regional partners who have been consistent and longstanding advocates for each investment we’ve made in this community.”

A global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries, Howmet Aerospace creates engine and turbine components, fastening systems, forged wheels and more. The announcement took place in conjunction with the 75th annual Farnborough International Airshow, taking place in the United Kingdom this week.

Howmet Aerospace has been located in Morristown since 1986, and currently employs more than 900 people in Hamblen County.

“It’s great to see companies already in Tennessee continuing to invest in our communities,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I frequently say the state with the greatest workforce will be the state that wins the future, and this expansion helps us accomplish that. Howmet Aerospace is creating an additional 50 high-quality jobs for the families across this region, and I look forward to their continued success in Morristown.”

Since 2020, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 50 economic development projects in East Tennessee, resulting in nearly 10,000 job commitments and more than $3.1 billion in capital investments.

“East Tennessee has a rich background in the aerospace and defense industry, making Morristown the ideal location to support another expansion for Howmet Aerospace,” commented TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “This company employs 900 people regionally, and it’s not lost on us that these new jobs and this investment could have gone to any one of the company’s global locations. I’m grateful to Howmet Aerospace leadership for recognizing our outstanding business climate, and I wish them the best of luck moving forward.”