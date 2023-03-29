Hoover Treated Wood Products Announces New Facility In Texas

The new state-of-the-art facility in Texas plans to open late 2023 and will create more than 50 local jobs.

Hoover Treated Wood Products (HTWP) will invest $9 million into Fairfield, Texas. In March 2023, Hoover Treated Wood Products, the City of Fairfield, and Fairfield Economic Development Corporation broke ground on a new state-of-the-art wood treating facility coming to the Fairfield community in late 2023. The plant—owned and operated by HTWP—will treat fire-retardant wood products to be used in new construction buildings throughout the region.

The product, which is used to construct framing, sheathing for roofs and walls, will primarily be used in new multifamily and commercial construction.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations into Texas to service the booming commercial and residential construction industries,” said Dave Gillrie, CEO, HTWP. “Fairfield is the ideal choice for our new facility which will feature state-of-the-art technology and bring terrific career opportunities. We truly appreciate the warm receptance we’ve received from the city and look forward to deepening our connection to this vibrant community.”

As the largest manufacturer of fire-retardant wood products in the United States, HTWP plans to employ at least 50 employees in the first five years of operation. These full-time careers significantly increase quality employment opportunities for Fairfield.

Fairfield EDC was paramount in securing the company’s expansion into Texas and aided with a land grant at the Fairfield Industrial Park South.

“Fairfield EDC is focused on helping businesses create products and services that grow beyond our local economy,” said David Fowler, President, Fairfield Economic Development Corporation. “These types of new businesses are what generate revenue to build our local economy, and I can’t think of a better fit for this than Hoover. With a broad network, this plant will put products made by the Fairfield community into hands throughout the region.”

The Fairfield plant is Hoover’s first expansion into Texas.