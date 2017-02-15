Hoosier Energy Economic Development is one of the Midwest’s leading economic development organizations.

We work with 59 counties in central, southern Indiana and Southeastern Illinois. Browse our GIS-based maps for the property, company and demographic data that make this region truly unique.

Site Selection Services

The Hoosier Energy Economic Development team is dedicated to providing valuable site selection information and assistance to companies considering a relocation or expansion in Indiana or Illinois.

Ready for Personal Assistance?

Let us help your business grow and thrive.

The Hoosier Energy Economic Development provides economic development resources
for your business to relocate or expand in 59 Indiana and Illinois counties
in the Midwest U.S. And we can offer your business special rates for electrical power.

Site selectors and business owners: Contact us for personal assistance.
Our experienced professionals can help you succeed.

State Tax Information

In addition to an already competitive cost of doing business, Indiana and Illinois offer a variety of tax incentives.

Indiana

  • Indiana’s corporate income taxes are continually decreasing. They are predicted to be as low as 4.9% by 2021.
  • The state has no gross receipts tax and no inventory tax.
  • Indiana has an AAA credit rating from the 3 major credit rating agencies.

Visit the Indiana Economic Development Corporation website to learn more.

Illinois

  • Illinois offers credits for manufacturers who purchase exempt manufacturing machinery and equipment (MPC).
  • The state does not tax machinery, equipment, inventories, or intangibles.

For more information about Illinois taxes, visit the official Illinois website.

