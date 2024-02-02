In Kansas, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies will invest $84 million to expand its Olathe manufacturing facility. The newly expanded facility will employ an additional 156 workers, and support more than 200 jobs in other sectors of the Kansas economy.

This expansion will create one of Honeywell’s most technologically advanced aerospace manufacturing facilities. The 560,000-square-foot facility currently manufactures components for Honeywell’s avionics, safety and flight control systems and complex radio frequency systems for traffic collision avoidance, radar altimeters, and weather radar.

“Expanding this facility will enable the development of a strong and resilient domestic supply chain for next generation avionics and printed circuit board assemblies that our commercial and military customers can rely on,” said Jim Currier, president and CEO, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. “At Honeywell, we are in constant need of highly skilled employees, particularly in engineering and advanced manufacturing, and our decision to expand one of our U.S.-based facilities is a testament to our confidence in the U.S. economy and its talented workforce.”

The project is expected to generate nearly $47 million in total gross domestic product (GDP) and contribute $18.3 million to state and local taxes in the first six years. Additionally, the Olathe manufacturing facility will create economic benefits during the construction period and subsequent operations of the expanded facility. The construction and installation of new equipment in the facility will create temporary, one-time economic benefits that include 268 one-year jobs supported in Kansas and generating nearly $25 million in GDP.

“Honeywell’s expanded presence in Kansas underscores what we’ve known all along our state’s workforce is prepared to meet any challenge,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The high-tech jobs and opportunities being created will allow even more of our young workers to find their dream careers right here in Kansas.”

“Honeywell’s expansion is a perfect example of the Kelly-Toland Administration’s vision for further developing our state’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said David Toland, Lieutenant Governor and Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary. “Honeywell’s superior products and technologies are shaping the future of aviation, while also invigorating the regional and state economies.”

Virtually every commercial, defense, and space aircraft includes products and services from Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. The Aerospace Technologies business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components, and more.