Honda Announces Next Steps For U.S. EV Production

Honda has announced key next steps in the establishment of its new electric vehicle (EV) hub in Ohio, targeted to lead the company’s journey to an electrified future in North America. In October 2022, Honda announced a $700 million investment to retool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants to establish the new EV Hub, to prepare for the production¹ of battery electric vehicles in 2026. In addition to impacting Ohio facilities, the plans will impact plants in Indiana, Georgia, and Alabama.

The Marysville Auto Plant will be Honda’s first auto plant in the U.S. to transition to making EVs. As part of the EV Hub in Ohio, Honda will transform its Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, and Anna Engine Plant, leading to the start of EV production in North America. This EV Hub will play a key role in developing the company’s knowledge and expertise in EV production that will be shared across Honda’s North American auto production network in the coming years.

Each Honda auto production facility in North America will play a role in Honda’s EV strategy. The automaker expects to maintain employment stability during the key next steps that will take place at the following locations:

OHIO