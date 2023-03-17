Honda Announces Next Steps For U.S. EV Production

Honda has announced key next steps in the establishment of its new electric vehicle (EV) hub in Ohio, targeted to lead the company’s journey to an electrified future in North America. In October 2022, Honda announced a $700 million investment to retool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants to establish the new EV Hub, to prepare for the production¹ of battery electric vehicles in 2026. In addition to impacting Ohio facilities, the plans will impact plants in Indiana, Georgia, and Alabama.
The Marysville Auto Plant will be Honda’s first auto plant in the U.S. to transition to making EVs. As part of the EV Hub in Ohio, Honda will transform its Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, and Anna Engine Plant, leading to the start of EV production in North America. This EV Hub will play a key role in developing the company’s knowledge and expertise in EV production that will be shared across Honda’s North American auto production network in the coming years.
Each Honda auto production facility in North America will play a role in Honda’s EV strategy. The automaker expects to maintain employment stability during the key next steps that will take place at the following locations:
OHIO
- The Marysville Auto Plant will begin preparing for EV production as early as January 2024, by consolidating two production lines currently making vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICE) and hybrid-electric vehicle systems. This will enable the plant to begin building the infrastructure necessary for EV production. Starting later this year, associates will begin training programs designed to prepare them for the skills required for EV production.
- The Anna Engine Plant will transfer component production for two different generations of engines to Honda’s engine plant at the Alabama Auto Plant. Machining of the engine head, which ended at the Anna Engine Plant in February, will be added to existing Alabama Auto Plant operations beginning this month. Engine block casting for the all-new V6 engine just introduced in the all-new 2023 Honda Pilot will begin in Alabama in August 2023. These two moves will allow Anna Engine Plant to re-allocate space for future IPU Case production.
- As part of the new EV Hub, Honda and LG Energy Solution recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new joint venture EV battery plant to be located in Fayette County, near Jeffersonville (see box at right). The companies have committed to invest $3.5 billion in the more than 2 million-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, and aims for approximately 40GWh of annual production capacity. Overall investment in this facility is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
INDIANA
- Based on the planned consolidation of production lines at the Marysville Auto Plant, production of the Honda Accord will transfer to the Indiana Auto Plant in 2025. This move will maintain production volume of a core Honda model, while enabling the Marysville plant to transition to EV production.
GEORGIA
- Transmission Plant – Georgia will partner with a Honda supplier to install a new line to build e-axles, an essential component of EVs that combines the electric motor, gearing components and power electronics. The supplier will install, own, and operate the new e-axle line in space currently occupied by a transmission production line that is not in operation.
As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda is striving to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040. While the company accelerates preparation for EV production, it plans to sustain current ICE and hybrid-electric vehicle production in order to continue to meet anticipated customer demand through 2030 and beyond.
Honda’s 12 plants employ more than 22,000 associates in America, supporting operations that have an annual capacity of more than 1.27 million automobiles, 1.52 million engines, 500,000 power equipment products, and 300,000 power sports products, as well as the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines. Cumulatively, Honda has invested $19 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, including more than $3.2 billion over the past five years alone. The company also works with over 600 U.S. original equipment suppliers, with U.S.-sourced parts purchases of approximately $470 billion since 1979.
Note
¹ Using domestic and globally sourced parts