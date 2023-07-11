Honda Aircraft, TTX To Create 430 Jobs In North Carolina

Two projects — a manufacturing expansion and a headquarters relocation — will bring total investments of more than $70M to Guilford and Mecklenburg counties.

Honda Aircraft Company will create 280 jobs to develop and produce a longer-range version of its HondaJet light aircraft in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company will invest $55.7 million in Guilford County for production of its new HondaJet 2600 model, bringing its total investment in the state to over $335 million.

Designed for single-pilot operation, the HondaJet 2600 is the world’s first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the U.S., has a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel, and the ability to accommodate up to 11 occupants. The Greensboro project will establish production lines to manufacture the new aircraft, focusing initially on the critical design phase and production readiness of the plane, requiring significant R&D resources.

“We are thrilled that North Carolina will be home to the new Honda light jet that represents the next chapter of our skyward mobility,” said Hideto Yamasaki, President and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. “The state of North Carolina provides a rich talent pool and tremendous support from our local community and having our facilities located right next to the Piedmont Triad International Airport is an ideal location to develop and produce our new light jet.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina supported the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process. They also worked with the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Piedmont Triad International Airport, Guilford Technical Community College, the City of Greensboro, Guilford County, the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, GuilfordWorks, and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

“HondaJet’s creation of nearly 300 good-paying jobs is yet another example of why CNBC named North Carolina as the number one state in the country to do business for the second year in a row,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This decision shows our state’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce, not only in the key industry of aerospace with a flagship brand like HondaJet, but in the entire advanced manufacturing arena.”

“Talent comes first when companies consider a business location,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Locations that can offer a talented and well-trained workforce, tailored to the needs of a particular industry, succeed in today’s business environment. North Carolina’s First in Talent strategic plan helps our state deliver the world-class workforce that makes us the best place to do business in the world.”

Honda Aircraft’s project in North Carolina will be supported by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), and is contingent upon local participation from the City of Greensboro and Guilford County. The JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3.4 million, spread over 12 years.

Because Honda Aircraft is in Guilford County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $381,600 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

TTX Company Moving HQ To Charlotte

In Mecklenburg County, TTX Company will invest $14.5 million to move its headquarters from Chicago to Charlotte. The railcars and related freight car management services provider will create 150 jobs. The move includes units involved with finance, information technology, human resources, and business and product development, among others.

“We believe Charlotte presents a unique opportunity for TTX that provides for strategic partnerships to strengthen our business,” said Thomas F. Wells, President & Chief Executive Officer for TTX Company. “Our company is positioned to provide strong rail and freight car management services from the Charlotte metro area – as such, we are excited to partner with local innovators, business leaders, and academic institutions to drive value for the North American rail industry and the local economy. We also look forward to welcoming new local talent to join our existing workforce to continue to drive our long-term success.”

“I’m pleased TTX recognized North Carolina’s commitment to develop and attract talent to our state, a commitment that became an important factor in their site selection decision,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We never take for granted the importance of a strong, well-trained workforce. From our excellent universities to our community colleges and K-12 schools, North Carolina will continue to invest in our people and the educational systems that create opportunities for everyone.”

TTX’s project in North Carolina will be supported by a JDIG agreement that authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1.8 million, spread over 12 years. TTX’s site in Mecklenburg County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, calls for moving $609,250 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account.

Working with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on the project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Center City Partners, and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.