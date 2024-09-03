By Kyle Peschler

T he medical device industry is proving to show innovation in the recent past and into the future. With the advancements of technology, medtech has followed along in the innovations, helping cure diseases, and keep people healthy. Along with ongoing medical innovations, the medtech industry is experiencing an economic upturn.

According to statistics from the Advanced Medical Technology Association, the United States holds the largest medical device market in the world, with over 40% of the medtech market. United States exports of medtech have outpaced imports, which includes a $1.1 billion trade surplus in 2017. Due to the advancements of medical technologies, people can live longer, healthier, and more productive independent lives. In the span of 1980-2019, five years were added to the American life expectancy. Lastly, since 1980, the number of patient-days spent in hospitals has decreased by 38% due to the advancements of medical technologies.

(Credit: Adobe Stock/Boom)

“Medical technology innovators are committed to providing physicians and other health care providers with the best tools to diagnose and treat patients. This commitment drives over 6,500 MedTech companies in the U.S., which are mostly small- and medium-sized enterprises, to create medical miracles every day,” according to the Advanced Medical Technology Association.

The efficiency of healthcare systems has improved with earlier disease detection and treatments that reduce economic burden and the cost for medical procedures. The medtech industry drives economic growth by creating manufacturing jobs in the United States along with global net exports. Lastly since the market for medech products is competitive, the prices for these materials remain low.

Tomball, TX: Ready For Future Of Healthcare

Growth, accessibility, and modern amenities make Tomball, TX an ideal location for healthcare and medical device investments. Located only 30 minutes from Houston and approximately 40 miles from the world-class Texas Medical Center, Tomball offers the ability to reach key stakeholders while enjoying the city’s small-town charm.

Surging population growth has created a demand for increased healthcare investments in Tomball. The city is expected to grow from 12,000 residents to more than 20,000 residents by 2030. Within a 10-mile radius, the population is expected to approach 700,000 in the near future.

Increased population has triggered infrastructure improvements to support the growth. The Grand Parkway and Tomball Parkway, which intersect Tomball, were recently expanded with connectors enabling easy traversing between the thoroughfares. Road extensions within Tomball are actively being completed to improve accessibility for businesses, residents, and visitors.

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball is a 350-bed hospital on a 150-acre campus in Tomball, TX. (Credit: Tomball Economic Development Corp.)

Healthcare facilities in Tomball keep up with patient demand by creating innovative ways to provide high level care. HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (HCA Tomball), which has served the community since 1948, invested millions of dollars to expand and renovate its facility. The 350-bed, Level III trauma-care hospital has expanded services and added healthcare workers. The HCA complex also includes a Women’s Center, Orthopedics Center, Heart and Vascular Center, and Texas Sports Medicine Center.

The Tomball Economic Development Corporation leads a collaborative effort with HCA Tomball, Tomball Independent School District (TISD), and Lone Star College-Tomball (LSC-Tomball) to deliver a more robust local healthcare workforce. The innovative program blends high school and first two years of college for a more rapid ascent into healthcare jobs. Students enrolled in this P-TECH program work toward a community college associate degree while gaining hands-on work experience. Work-based learning enables students to obtain industry-based certifications. The first P-TECH class began in fall 2023. Tomball’s emphasis on developing a healthcare worker pipeline has perfectly situated the city for investments in the healthcare space.

Tomball’s advantageous location near key highways gives residents access to a plethora of healthcare options outside city limits. Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital offers a 358-bed hospital just a few miles south of Tomball. The facility employs more than 2,000 people, has approximately 1,000 affiliated doctors, and admits nearly 20,000 patients annually.

HCA, Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann, St. Luke’s, and Kelsey Seybold operate hospitals and clinics in and around Tomball to deliver quality healthcare. Specialty centers and medical research companies are also investing in Tomball, recognizing the strong environment for healthcare.

Tomball’s business-friendly environment, projected growth, collaborative spirit and available workforce make it a premier location for healthcare and medical device manufacturing.

The commitment to growing the healthcare sector and the infrastructure in place to support healthcare creates a landscape that is second to none.

Visit tomballtxedc.org to learn more.

Palestine, TX: Unlocking Opportunity In Healthcare And Medical Devices

Nestled in the heart of Palestine, TX — a thriving community pulsating with recent growth and potential — lies a gateway to opportunity: a sprawling 40,000-square-foot building, now available for lease or sale. This versatile space, once a bustling call center, boasts a layout designed for efficiency and productivity, featuring expansive rooms, offices, conference facilities, training areas, and other amenities like a server room and breakroom. Strategically positioned within Palestine, this property offers more than just square footage; it promises access to a dynamic, lower-cost workforce eager for new prospects and challenges.

“Palestine has emerged as a hotspot for businesses seeking growth and sustainability,” says Will James, Marketing Analyst at the Palestine Economic Development Corporation. “Our community is fueled by ambition, and our workforce stands ready to drive success for companies investing in our region.”

In Palestine, TX, proximity to The University of Texas at Tyler’s new medical school is one advantage for companies in the sector. Availability of sites like this facility offers opportunities to locate near to customers and others in the industry. (Credit: Kayne Parrish, Dronestar TX)

But why should companies specifically consider this location for their ventures?

The answer lies in the recent surge of development and investment sweeping across Palestine. With infrastructure improvements, a supportive business environment, and an array of incentives offered by the Palestine Economic Development Corporation, the region presents a compelling proposition for companies seeking expansion or relocation opportunities. Moreover, Palestine’s proximity to UT Tyler’s new Medical School enhances its appeal, especially for businesses in the healthcare and medical devices sector. This proximity provides access to cutting-edge medical research and innovation and facilitates partnerships with emerging medical professionals and experts.

Adding to this momentum, CHRISTUS Health is expanding its presence in Palestine with a planned development of a new CHRISTUS emergency hospital campus. This nearly 20,000-square-foot facility will house a state-of-the-art emergency department, including imaging and laboratory services, and inpatient beds. The project, set for completion towards the end of summer 2025, underscores the region’s growing significance as a healthcare hub.

“Incentives play a pivotal role in attracting businesses to Palestine,” James says. “Our organization works tirelessly to provide tailored solutions and incentives to companies willing to make Palestine their home. From tax incentives to assistance in the permitting process, we ensure that businesses thrive from day one.”

Rendering of CHRISTUS Health’s proposed 20,000-square-foot facility in Palestine, TX. (Credit: Palestine EDC)

Furthermore, the building’s layout lends itself to diverse business needs. The dual large rooms, complemented by partitioned sections and versatile office spaces, offer flexibility for various operations. Whether it’s hosting large-scale operations, conducting training sessions, or fostering collaboration in modern office settings, this space can adapt to evolving business requirements with ease.

Beyond the physical attributes, the location itself is a strategic asset. Palestine’s central location within the region facilitates connectivity, making it an ideal hub for businesses aiming to serve a wider market. Proximity to major highways and transportation networks ensures convenient access for employees and clients alike, enhancing business efficiency and accessibility.

With a supportive community, a proficient and cost-effective workforce, and enticing incentives readily accessible, Palestine offers an ideal environment for businesses to flourish. “Palestine is more than just a location—it’s a pathway to growth,” James says. “We invite businesses to seize the opportunity and embark on a journey of success in our vibrant community.”

Businesses can unlock their full potential by leasing or purchasing this prime commercial space in Palestine today and embark on a journey towards prosperity.

Visit www.palestinetexas.net/why-palestine/available-properties/building-for-lease for more information.

