Healthcare IT Leaders Will Open New Kansas Service Hub

Healthcare IT Leaders is establishing a new managed services hub in the Kansas City region. A full-service IT consultancy, the company connects its clients with experienced technical, clinical, financial, business, and operational talent. Healthcare IT Leaders’ investment in its new location is expected to create 25+ high-wage jobs for skilled IT professionals.

With hundreds of employees around the United States, and offices in Atlanta, Boston and Greenville, South Carolina, the Kansas City location will house key senior executives and give the company a critical operational hub in the Midwest. The hub will occupy a 10,520-square-foot office on the Aspiria Campus in Overland Park, Kansas.

“The health care industry increasingly relies on firms like ours to manage significant parts of their infrastructure and application stack. By locating our managed services hub in the Kansas City region, we’re able to meet that demand and rapidly expand our operations by leveraging the area’s extensive health IT talent network,” said Healthcare IT Leaders’ CEO, Ben Hilmes.

Healthcare IT Leaders will open new services hub in Overland Park, KS, occupying 10,520 square feet of office space and creating 25 jobs. (Photo: Occidental Management)

“Supporting innovative professional and technical services businesses is a big part of Kansas’ economic development strategic plan,” Kansas Commerce Deputy Secretary of Business Development Joshua Jefferson said. “Attracting Healthcare IT Leaders, one of the industry’s fastest growing IT service companies, is a huge win for the Kansas City region and the state.”

The Kansas City region has become a hub for the digital health sector, comprised of companies at the intersection of health care and information technology. There are more than 100 companies and a network of 25,000 professionals working in this sector in the region.

“The addition of Healthcare IT Leaders to our region is an exciting opportunity for Kansas City’s thriving digital health cluster. The company’s expertise in health care innovation will be invaluable to forging new pathways for ideas, talent, capital and customers to converge,” said Dick Flanigan, CEO of Digital Health KC. “We look forward to supporting the collaborative innovations Healthcare IT Leaders’ presence will foster within our robust network of digital health companies.”



“In today’s highly competitive economic development landscape, exceptional real estate, strong workforce and a vibrant community are key to attracting successful office deals. Kansas City offers all these advantages at a world-class level,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council.